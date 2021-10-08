Buffett's Apple vs. Watsa's BlackBerry: Which Stock Has Higher Quality?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Buffett's Apple vs. Watsa's BlackBerry: Which Stock Has Higher Quality?

GuruFocus' Stock Comparison Table looks at the business quality of 2 major tech companies

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 08, 2021

Summary

  • Warren Buffett and Prem Watsa have similar investing philosophies.
  • Buffett’s top holding is Apple, while Watsa’s second-largest holding is BlackBerry.
  • GuruFocus’ new Stock Comparison Tool looks at the companies’ strength and profitability metrics in one table.
Article's Main Image

Using the new Stock Comparison Table, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, users can compare the financial strength and profitability metrics for several companies in one table. For example, users can take the business quality metrics for Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), the top holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), and compare them with BlackBerry Inc. (BB, Financial), the second-largest holding of Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fairfax Financial Ltd. (TSX:FFH, Financial).

Guru background

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett studied under Benjamin Graham at Columbia University during the 1950s. His insurance conglomerate seeks to invest in companies using a four-criterion approach: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-friendly management and attractive valuations.

1446225027606253568.png

As of June 2021, Buffett’s $293.02 billion equity portfolio has a 41.46% weight in Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), its largest holding.

1446225634203275264.png

After meeting

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) in 1985, Watsa learned that Buffett made money using insurance float. Using a similar approach, Fairfax emphasizes a conservative value investment philosophy, seeking to invest assets on a total-return basis.

1446232796212236288.png

As of June 2021, Fairfax’s $3.11 billion equity portfolio has an 18.37% weight in BlackBerry (

BB, Financial), its second-largest holding.1446497980952612864.png

Company background

Apple, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant, designs and manufactures a wide range of consumer electronic products like the iPhone, Apple Watch and the Mac and provides services like Apple Music and iCloud.

1446498644109824000.png

Likewise, BlackBerry started as a smartphone manufacturer, yet primarily now focuses on cybersecurity and internet of things software products.

1446500006075830272.png

New GuruFocus Stock Comparison Table allows users to do comparative analysis side by side

As Figure 1 illustrates, users can open the Stock Comparison Table by clicking the “Stock Comparison Table” item under the GuruFocus Tools tab. Figure 2 illustrates a sample blank comparison table.

1446585290725527552.png

Figure 1

1446585292789125120.jpg

Figure 2

Users can add stocks to the table using the “Add Ticker” field. The user can also load a portfolio from “My Portfolios” or a saved table by clicking the “Open” button. Figure 3 illustrates a sample table with Apple and BlackBerry along with a few valuation metrics. The valuation metrics can be added by clicking “Valuation” under the GuruFocus Views tab.

1446585293846089728.jpg

Figure 3

Users can add metrics to the table using the “Add Metrics” field. The table supports current analysis and historical analysis. For example, one can add the “Price-to-GF Value” field, which computes the ratio between a company’s share price and its valuation based on GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method. Figure 4 illustrates the table with the Price-to-GF Value field added.

1446585294856916992.jpg

Figure 4

As Figure 4 illustrates, Apple and BlackBerry are both significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio, although Apple is slightly less overvalued at 1.33 times GF Value.

1446543027672715264.png

1446543268023111680.png

Financial strength comparison

According to the stock summary page, key financial strength metrics include the cash-to-debt ratio, the debt-to-equity ratio, interest coverage ratio and the Altman Z-score. Figure 5 illustrates the table with the financial strength metrics added.

1446585296094236672.jpg

Figure 5

Users can save the table by clicking either the “Save” or “Save As” items underneath the “Save” tab. Figure 6 illustrates this, in which we name the table as “Financial Strength and Valuation.”

1446585297306390528.jpg

Figure 6

As Figure 5 illustrates, Apple’s financial strength ranks slightly better than that of BlackBerry’s. Even though Apple’s cash-to-debt ratio is lower than BlackBerry’s, Apple has a higher interest coverage ratio and a higher Altman Z-score.

1446552258698285056.png

GuruFocus ranks Apple’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 95% of global competitors despite the company having a strong Altman Z-score of 7.45 and an interest coverage ratio that tops more than 61% of global hardware companies.

1446553914500452352.png

Profitability comparison

Since key profitability metrics involve trends in a company’s profit margins and revenue growth, users can compare profitability metrics using the “Historical Analysis” section of the comparison table, as Figure 7 illustrates.

1446585298581458944.jpg

Figure 7

Users can sort the table by the “Metrics” column to group the metrics separately. Also, users can open the “Browse” button to search for a specific metric from the financials term pages. Users can also export the table to Excel using the “Export to Excel” item under the Export tab.

The Frequency button allows the user to display quarterly, annual or trailing-12-month data in the comparison table when scrolling to the right. Figure 8 shows a sample screen shot for the historical data.

1446585300028493824.jpg

Figure 8

As Figure 7 illustrates, Apple had positive revenue growth rates over the past three, five and 10 years, while BlackBerry’s revenues have declined on average. Despite this, BlackBerry had positive gross and operating margins, while Apple’s margins have slightly declined on average.

1446568900060778496.png

GuruFocus ranks Apple’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 96% of global competitors despite declining approximately 4.3% per year on average over the past five years.

1446574074208718848.png

On the other hand, GuruFocus ranks BlackBerry’s profitability 2 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns underperforming more than 78% of global competitors.

1446580030145564672.png

Conclusions

While the stock comparison table suggests that Apple has higher business quality than BlackBerry, several other risks and factors must be considered in order to determine which stock is the better investment. Investors must always do their own research before investing in the stock market.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AAPL
The stocks mentioned in the article do not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell the stock. Although users can determine a company’s business quality relative to other companies using the “Stock Comparison Table” tool, investors must do their own diligent research before investing in the stock market.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar