Sara-Bay Financial Buys DLocal, JPMorgan Chase, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells Facebook Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

- New Purchases: DLO, STX, ICLR, MRVL, MPC, PAYC, VO, MNMD,
- Added Positions: JPM, NVDA, DIS, INTU, BABA, PACK, VNQ, VTI, VYM, AMZN, ALLY, IVV, PFE, GLOB, IXUS, VB,
- Reduced Positions: FB, EPAM, BAC, AAPL, PG, JNJ, MPW, KO, IP, NDSN, PEP, UL,
- Sold Out: PEG, VEEV, WELL, ZTO, CVX, MRO, MMQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sara-Bay Financial
- Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 990,781 shares, 31.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,366 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 26,343 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.85%
- Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) - 383,137 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,087 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $69, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 77,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $265.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $241.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 63,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.74.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Sara-Bay Financial reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.76%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $330.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Sara-Bay Financial still held 23,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Sara-Bay Financial reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 90.02%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sara-Bay Financial still held 10,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.
