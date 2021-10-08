Sara-Bay Financial Buys DLocal, JPMorgan Chase, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells Facebook Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

New Purchases: DLO, STX, ICLR, MRVL, MPC, PAYC, VO, MNMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DLocal, JPMorgan Chase, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Icon PLC, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Welltower Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sara-Bay Financial. As of 2021Q3, Sara-Bay Financial owns 78 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 990,781 shares, 31.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,366 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 26,343 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.85% Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) - 383,137 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,087 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $69, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 77,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $265.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $241.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 63,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08.

Sara-Bay Financial reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.76%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $330.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Sara-Bay Financial still held 23,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sara-Bay Financial reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 90.02%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sara-Bay Financial still held 10,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.