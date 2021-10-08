Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, SVB Financial Group, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Chubb,

- New Purchases: IAU, SIVB, FNDB, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, DMRS, FTEC, IBML, IBMM, IWN, IWP, IWS, AYI, AMG, AKZOY, DOX, ACC, AIG, THRM, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, NGLOY, ANSS, ATR, ACGL, ARW, ABG, BHP, BP, BMI, BBD, SAN, BOH, BCS, BAYRY, BBY, BIO, BLKB, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRKS, BRO, CACI, CHRW, CRH, CM, CNI, CSL, CRI, CASY, CVCO, CNP, CRL, SCHW, CAKE, CHE, CHH, CIEN, XEC, CTAS, CLH, CGNX, COLM, FIX, VALE, SBS, COO, CPRT, INGR, CUZ, CS, XRAY, DRI, DASTY, DVA, DECK, DVN, DEO, DKS, DLR, DIOD, DLB, DCI, E, EXP, EGP, ENTG, ETR, EQT, ESS, EEFT, EXPO, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FSS, PACW, FFIN, FISV, FCX, GD, ROCK, GBCI, GGG, ITGR, HDB, HIG, HAS, PEAK, EHC, HSIC, HXL, HMC, HST, IBN, INFO, ING, IDA, IEX, IFNNY, ICE, JBHT, JKHY, J, JCI, JLL, KEY, KEX, KB, KUBTY, LHCG, LKQ, SR, LANC, LSTR, LII, LNC, LAD, MKTAY, MANH, MKL, MCK, MET, MAA, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MCO, MS, MORN, NBTB, NVR, NDAQ, FIZZ, NTES, NBIX, NI, NDSN, JWN, NOC, ON, OTEX, IX, OSK, TLK, PPG, PKG, PTC, PHG, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PIPR, PII, POWI, PGR, PB, STL, PUK, KWR, DORM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RELX, RRX, RMD, RIO, RBA, RYAAY, SAP, POOL, SEIC, SMG, SRE, SCI, SIEGY, SBNY, SLAB, SNA, SO, LUV, SWK, EQNR, STE, SUI, SU, SNPS, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TELNY, TXRH, THO, TOL, TTC, THS, TRMB, UBS, UMPQ, UNF, AUB, URI, KMPR, MTN, WDFC, WAB, WAT, WSO, WST, WAL, WWD, ZBRA, ZION, BNPQY, DBSDY, RDSMY, WTKWY, ATLKY, ATLCY, CTTAY, DWAHY, KAOOY, AIQUY, OCPNY, SMFG, TTNDY, POR, LDOS, AWI, AER, JAZZ, ZURVY, TSCDY, ADDYY, DFS, LULU, VMW, ULTA, CIM, CMPGY, FJTSY, MKKGY, KRYAY, VWDRY, CLPHY, FERG, IBDRY, SDVKY, ASAZY, JBT, RGA, LOPE, SYIEY, KDDIY, TCEHY, IDEXY, ENLAY, CSLLY, SFTBY, VIVHY, RBGLY, SVNDY, ENGIY, LVMUY, CABGY, GNRC, ST, PRI, SPSC, CLPXY, PDRDY, HPP, GBOOY, MRAAY, SAFRY, VWAPY, BXBLY, SVNLY, YAMCY, DQJCY, ALSMY, XNGSY, COR, KBCSY, DNBBY, SAXPY, BAH, INN, AAGIY, HII, KGSPY, SAUHY, AMADY, ABCM, DKILY, SZKMY, GLNCY, HZNP, MRPLY, ACHC, CPRI, HXGBY, WEGRY, FIVE, PANW, GMED, QLYS, BERY, FANG, BFAM, APAM, EVTC, VOYA, IQV, CDW, DOC, BURL, ESI, SMCAY, RYKKY, ATHM, ARMK, PCTY, PAYC, TMX, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, AXTA, DEA, ETSY, SMNNY, RPD, LITE, HLI, PFGC, LNSTY, KSRYY, SITE, KNSL, VVV, YUMC, INVH, LRENY, SNDR, FND, RCRUY, GTES, ROAD, CURLF, BJ, FTDR, LTHM, FOXA, IAA, NVST, PROSY, RXT, LESL, OGN, LCID, AGG, BND, BSCR, BSCT, DFAS, DTD, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, IUSV, POTX, VBR, VEU, XLC,
- Added Positions: TGT, BKR, AZN, UNP, ATVI, GPN, ABT, CHD, STZ, V, ALLE, GS, ECL, TTE, ABBV, AMZN, LHX, TSM, UNH, PEP, NXPI, EAF, TXG, IWD, IWF, IBM, LOW, MDT, TMO, IWO, SCZ, VEA, ABB, ADBE, AKAM, AIN, ALL, AXP, AON, ADM, AZO, TFC, BLL, BAC, BLK, BMY, CMS, CVS, CAT, FIS, CVX, CME, CI, C, CMCSA, COP, DTE, DHR, DAR, DLTR, D, DOV, DUK, EOG, EMN, ETN, EA, EQIX, XOM, NEE, IT, GE, GSK, GOOGL, HAIN, HON, ITW, TT, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, LH, MTB, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MRK, MCHP, NSRGY, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PH, PHM, RHHBY, RDS.A, SWKS, SYK, TXN, TRP, TSN, UL, VFC, VZ, WRB, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WSM, WEX, ZBH, MA, PM, SBGSY, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GM, XYL, PSX, FB, ZTS, HLT, BABA, QRVO, PYPL, LW, CRNC, FNDX, IBMK, IHI, SCHP, VNQ, VO, VTV, VWO, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: CAG, CB, ORLY, ASML, VTI, ISRG, CCI, ACN, VUG, SHW, ADYEY, LBRDK, NKE, JPM, AWK, LZAGY, FRC, RYH, XLK, SCHD, CTLT, USMV, SBUX, NWL, QUAL, COST, PFE, BSCL, SNY, RTX, VRTX, DIS, GOOG, TEL, LLY, MTD, LMT, QQQ, MOAT, IEFA, XLY, DIA, VIG, MUB, IVV, IJR, VB, IJH, BKI, IR, FVD, TAN, CTVA, SCHA, SCHF, TJX, BSCM, FNDF, EEM, CE, FDX, EL, ENB, EW, EIX, DD, CSCO, CERN, FITB, CSX, BA, ADP, AMGN, APD, T, PLD, QCOM, TMUS, WMT, VLO, UPS, USB, SLB, ROP, RSG, KMI, NVDA, NICE, MU, IDXX, HPQ, DANOY, GPC,
- Sold Out: ALXN, DGRO, ETRN, IGM, DTM, VCIT, EVN, KN, KHC, AGR, VAW, ALC, RPRX, SLQD, BSV, VOD, SPHQ, JETS, LQD, MBB, SCHR, GLW, NLY, APA, BCE, BK, GOLD, CAH, CHKP, CLF, CTSH, GWW, DISCA, EXPD, FNF, HOLX, MAN, OMC, BPOP, BKNG, SPG,
For the details of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilant+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,631 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,392 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,761 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 128,555 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 229,021 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 714,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $670.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 14838.91%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $228.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 76,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.50%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $277.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 613.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $294.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $14.21.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 98.63%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 7,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 56.28%. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $182.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 53,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.01%. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $294.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.
