Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, SVB Financial Group, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Chubb,

IAU, SIVB, FNDB, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, DMRS, FTEC, IBML, IBMM, IWN, IWP, IWS, AYI, AMG, AKZOY, DOX, ACC, AIG, THRM, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, NGLOY, ANSS, ATR, ACGL, ARW, ABG, BHP, BP, BMI, BBD, SAN, BOH, BCS, BAYRY, BBY, BIO, BLKB, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRKS, BRO, CACI, CHRW, CRH, CM, CNI, CSL, CRI, CASY, CVCO, CNP, CRL, SCHW, CAKE, CHE, CHH, CIEN, XEC, CTAS, CLH, CGNX, COLM, FIX, VALE, SBS, COO, CPRT, INGR, CUZ, CS, XRAY, DRI, DASTY, DVA, DECK, DVN, DEO, DKS, DLR, DIOD, DLB, DCI, E, EXP, EGP, ENTG, ETR, EQT, ESS, EEFT, EXPO, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FSS, PACW, FFIN, FISV, FCX, GD, ROCK, GBCI, GGG, ITGR, HDB, HIG, HAS, PEAK, EHC, HSIC, HXL, HMC, HST, IBN, INFO, ING, IDA, IEX, IFNNY, ICE, JBHT, JKHY, J, JCI, JLL, KEY, KEX, KB, KUBTY, LHCG, LKQ, SR, LANC, LSTR, LII, LNC, LAD, MKTAY, MANH, MKL, MCK, MET, MAA, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MCO, MS, MORN, NBTB, NVR, NDAQ, FIZZ, NTES, NBIX, NI, NDSN, JWN, NOC, ON, OTEX, IX, OSK, TLK, PPG, PKG, PTC, PHG, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PIPR, PII, POWI, PGR, PB, STL, PUK, KWR, DORM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RELX, RRX, RMD, RIO, RBA, RYAAY, SAP, POOL, SEIC, SMG, SRE, SCI, SIEGY, SBNY, SLAB, SNA, SO, LUV, SWK, EQNR, STE, SUI, SU, SNPS, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TELNY, TXRH, THO, TOL, TTC, THS, TRMB, UBS, UMPQ, UNF, AUB, URI, KMPR, MTN, WDFC, WAB, WAT, WSO, WST, WAL, WWD, ZBRA, ZION, BNPQY, DBSDY, RDSMY, WTKWY, ATLKY, ATLCY, CTTAY, DWAHY, KAOOY, AIQUY, OCPNY, SMFG, TTNDY, POR, LDOS, AWI, AER, JAZZ, ZURVY, TSCDY, ADDYY, DFS, LULU, VMW, ULTA, CIM, CMPGY, FJTSY, MKKGY, KRYAY, VWDRY, CLPHY, FERG, IBDRY, SDVKY, ASAZY, JBT, RGA, LOPE, SYIEY, KDDIY, TCEHY, IDEXY, ENLAY, CSLLY, SFTBY, VIVHY, RBGLY, SVNDY, ENGIY, LVMUY, CABGY, GNRC, ST, PRI, SPSC, CLPXY, PDRDY, HPP, GBOOY, MRAAY, SAFRY, VWAPY, BXBLY, SVNLY, YAMCY, DQJCY, ALSMY, XNGSY, COR, KBCSY, DNBBY, SAXPY, BAH, INN, AAGIY, HII, KGSPY, SAUHY, AMADY, ABCM, DKILY, SZKMY, GLNCY, HZNP, MRPLY, ACHC, CPRI, HXGBY, WEGRY, FIVE, PANW, GMED, QLYS, BERY, FANG, BFAM, APAM, EVTC, VOYA, IQV, CDW, DOC, BURL, ESI, SMCAY, RYKKY, ATHM, ARMK, PCTY, PAYC, TMX, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, AXTA, DEA, ETSY, SMNNY, RPD, LITE, HLI, PFGC, LNSTY, KSRYY, SITE, KNSL, VVV, YUMC, INVH, LRENY, SNDR, FND, RCRUY, GTES, ROAD, CURLF, BJ, FTDR, LTHM, FOXA, IAA, NVST, PROSY, RXT, LESL, OGN, LCID, AGG, BND, BSCR, BSCT, DFAS, DTD, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, IUSV, POTX, VBR, VEU, XLC, Added Positions: TGT, BKR, AZN, UNP, ATVI, GPN, ABT, CHD, STZ, V, ALLE, GS, ECL, TTE, ABBV, AMZN, LHX, TSM, UNH, PEP, NXPI, EAF, TXG, IWD, IWF, IBM, LOW, MDT, TMO, IWO, SCZ, VEA, ABB, ADBE, AKAM, AIN, ALL, AXP, AON, ADM, AZO, TFC, BLL, BAC, BLK, BMY, CMS, CVS, CAT, FIS, CVX, CME, CI, C, CMCSA, COP, DTE, DHR, DAR, DLTR, D, DOV, DUK, EOG, EMN, ETN, EA, EQIX, XOM, NEE, IT, GE, GSK, GOOGL, HAIN, HON, ITW, TT, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, LH, MTB, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MRK, MCHP, NSRGY, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PH, PHM, RHHBY, RDS.A, SWKS, SYK, TXN, TRP, TSN, UL, VFC, VZ, WRB, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WSM, WEX, ZBH, MA, PM, SBGSY, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GM, XYL, PSX, FB, ZTS, HLT, BABA, QRVO, PYPL, LW, CRNC, FNDX, IBMK, IHI, SCHP, VNQ, VO, VTV, VWO, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLV,

CAG, CB, ORLY, ASML, VTI, ISRG, CCI, ACN, VUG, SHW, ADYEY, LBRDK, NKE, JPM, AWK, LZAGY, FRC, RYH, XLK, SCHD, CTLT, USMV, SBUX, NWL, QUAL, COST, PFE, BSCL, SNY, RTX, VRTX, DIS, GOOG, TEL, LLY, MTD, LMT, QQQ, MOAT, IEFA, XLY, DIA, VIG, MUB, IVV, IJR, VB, IJH, BKI, IR, FVD, TAN, CTVA, SCHA, SCHF, TJX, BSCM, FNDF, EEM, CE, FDX, EL, ENB, EW, EIX, DD, CSCO, CERN, FITB, CSX, BA, ADP, AMGN, APD, T, PLD, QCOM, TMUS, WMT, VLO, UPS, USB, SLB, ROP, RSG, KMI, NVDA, NICE, MU, IDXX, HPQ, DANOY, GPC, Sold Out: ALXN, DGRO, ETRN, IGM, DTM, VCIT, EVN, KN, KHC, AGR, VAW, ALC, RPRX, SLQD, BSV, VOD, SPHQ, JETS, LQD, MBB, SCHR, GLW, NLY, APA, BCE, BK, GOLD, CAH, CHKP, CLF, CTSH, GWW, DISCA, EXPD, FNF, HOLX, MAN, OMC, BPOP, BKNG, SPG,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, SVB Financial Group, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Conagra Brands Inc, Chubb, , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC owns 785 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,631 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,392 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,761 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 128,555 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 229,021 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 714,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $670.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 14838.91%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $228.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 76,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.50%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $277.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 613.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $294.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 98.63%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 7,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 56.28%. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $182.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 53,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.01%. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $294.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.