Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, SVB Financial Group, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Chubb,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, SVB Financial Group, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Chubb,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Vigilant Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, SVB Financial Group, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Conagra Brands Inc, Chubb, , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC owns 785 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilant+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,631 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,392 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,761 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 128,555 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 229,021 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 714,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $670.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 14838.91%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $228.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 76,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.50%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $277.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 613.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $294.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 98.63%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 7,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 56.28%. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $182.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 53,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.01%. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $294.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vigilant Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider