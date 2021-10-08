Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: ETHO, CFB, AMD, ANIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Anixa Biosciences Inc, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, Alibaba Group Holding, American Airlines Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,828 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 116,560 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) - 309,727 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 45,260 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 128,654 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $62.63, with an estimated average price of $60.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.244600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Anixa Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.57 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.51. The stock is now traded at around $4.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 182,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $81.77, with an estimated average price of $71.93.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.