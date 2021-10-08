Sterling Manor Financial, LLC Buys FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

New Purchases: UCON, FXH, KCE, FPEI, SMH, DEED, FTGC, FTHY, AIRR, FCEF, FEMB, LDSF, BJ, NVDA, UNG, REMX, DLR, SNOW, SNAP, CWH, PFE, XHS, FNY, COIN,

UCON, FXH, KCE, FPEI, SMH, DEED, FTGC, FTHY, AIRR, FCEF, FEMB, LDSF, BJ, NVDA, UNG, REMX, DLR, SNOW, SNAP, CWH, PFE, XHS, FNY, COIN, Added Positions: FTC, FYX, FRI, FEP, AAPL, VGK, WMT, XHB, FTNT, FMHI, GOOGL, VZ, AMZN, GPMT, AM, SPY,

FTC, FYX, FRI, FEP, AAPL, VGK, WMT, XHB, FTNT, FMHI, GOOGL, VZ, AMZN, GPMT, AM, SPY, Reduced Positions: XSW, FDN, FXR, RDVY, QABA, FXZ, CVX, EPD, MMP, STWD, ACWX, CAT, JCI, FTSM, XOM, FMB,

XSW, FDN, FXR, RDVY, QABA, FXZ, CVX, EPD, MMP, STWD, ACWX, CAT, JCI, FTSM, XOM, FMB, Sold Out: FXN, SIGI, GS, QCLN, BERY, CNQ, DE, VEDL, MS, KALU, XPO, CVLT, FLL, MMS, BABA, BG, ASML, PYPL, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Manor Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+manor+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC) - 94,685 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.98% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 91,143 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.06% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 90,870 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP) - 156,418 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) - 239,244 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 239,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $117.04 and $128.11, with an estimated average price of $122.4. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 43,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.67 and $100.1, with an estimated average price of $96.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.695500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 54,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 240,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 18,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 173,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 182.98%. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $111.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 94,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 160.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $93.95, with an estimated average price of $91.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 91,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.54.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.53 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $80.57.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $61.72 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $65.48.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.14 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $64.63.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69.