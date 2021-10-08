Logo
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC Buys FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sterling Manor Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Manor Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+manor+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Manor Financial, LLC
  1. FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC) - 94,685 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.98%
  2. FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 91,143 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.06%
  3. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 90,870 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP) - 156,418 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
  5. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) - 239,244 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 239,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $117.04 and $128.11, with an estimated average price of $122.4. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 43,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.67 and $100.1, with an estimated average price of $96.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.695500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 54,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 240,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 18,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 173,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 182.98%. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $111.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 94,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 160.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $93.95, with an estimated average price of $91.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 91,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.54.

Sold Out: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.53 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $80.57.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $61.72 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $65.48.

Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.14 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $64.63.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterling Manor Financial, LLC keeps buying
