Rede Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rede Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rede Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rede Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Rede Wealth, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rede Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rede+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rede Wealth, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 219 shares, 48.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,824 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,259 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  4. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 88,906 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,338 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.21 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $86.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 476.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.6.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rede Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rede Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rede Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rede Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rede Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider