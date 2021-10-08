Rede Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: BSCN, FTSM, IDLV, BSCP, F, BSCO, IUSB, KRMA, BIV, PFE, BSMO,

BSCN, FTSM, IDLV, BSCP, F, BSCO, IUSB, KRMA, BIV, PFE, BSMO, Added Positions: TLT, AAPL, TIP, SHY, IHI, UNH, BRK.B, ESGU, VZ, GM, INTC, MSFT, IJR, JNJ, MMM, IEI, AXP, IVV, PG, MUB, T, FTEC, IGSB, ABBV, DIS, WMT, AMZN, MDLZ, VLUE, BMY, PEP, DSI, CSX, ESGE, NKE, NVDA, JPM, MBB, VWO, ADP, QQQ, EFG, EFA, RTX, MA, CSCO, KO, BSCM, UL, FB,

TLT, AAPL, TIP, SHY, IHI, UNH, BRK.B, ESGU, VZ, GM, INTC, MSFT, IJR, JNJ, MMM, IEI, AXP, IVV, PG, MUB, T, FTEC, IGSB, ABBV, DIS, WMT, AMZN, MDLZ, VLUE, BMY, PEP, DSI, CSX, ESGE, NKE, NVDA, JPM, MBB, VWO, ADP, QQQ, EFG, EFA, RTX, MA, CSCO, KO, BSCM, UL, FB, Reduced Positions: LMBS, SPLV, IGIB, SPY, RYT, XOM, JKH, IEFA, EEMV, TSLA, LQD, QQEW, SCHR, CVX, CAT, BK, IEF, USMV, ABT, NFLX, EPD, D, AMAT, ITOT,

LMBS, SPLV, IGIB, SPY, RYT, XOM, JKH, IEFA, EEMV, TSLA, LQD, QQEW, SCHR, CVX, CAT, BK, IEF, USMV, ABT, NFLX, EPD, D, AMAT, ITOT, Sold Out: SHV, PYPL, DD, MMP, ANTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rede Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Rede Wealth, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 219 shares, 48.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,824 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,259 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 88,906 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,338 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.21 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $86.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 476.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48.

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.6.

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.