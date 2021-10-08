Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF

New Purchases: DFAX, GNMA, AVDV, DFAC, AVEM, AVUV, AVUS, COMT, AVDE, IEFA, LOW, BSCQ, BSCP, BSCO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, BSJN,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVV, ESGE, EFV, GOVT, IYE, IWV, VV, IJR, VSS, VT, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosperity Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Prosperity Planning, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 476,736 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 595,758 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 137,809 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 29,607 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 57,371 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 595,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 99,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.741900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 66,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 120,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 39,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 203.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.