Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prosperity Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosperity Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Prosperity Planning, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosperity+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prosperity Planning, Inc.
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 476,736 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
  2. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 595,758 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 137,809 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 29,607 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 57,371 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 595,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 99,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.741900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 66,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 120,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 39,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 203.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prosperity Planning, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prosperity Planning, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider