Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platt+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 463,847 shares, 25.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 229,347 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,409 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,013 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 106,173 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.42%. The holding were 463,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.