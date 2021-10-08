Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Platt Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 463,847 shares, 25.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 229,347 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,409 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,013 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 106,173 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.42%. The holding were 463,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.
