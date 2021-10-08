Logo
Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Wynn Resorts, Domino's Pizza Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Harvest Investment Services (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Wynn Resorts, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q3, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 80 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Harvest Investment Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+harvest+investment+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Harvest Investment Services
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,532 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 343,697 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.37%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 305,436 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.21%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,368 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,222 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $427765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $785.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 305,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $334.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $576.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.



