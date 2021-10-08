Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Wynn Resorts, Domino's Pizza Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, BRK.A, NEE, TSLA, KLXE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Wynn Resorts, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q3, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 80 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Harvest Investment Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+harvest+investment+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,532 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 343,697 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.37% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 305,436 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,368 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,222 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $427765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $785.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 305,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $334.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $576.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.