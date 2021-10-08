Bennicas & Associates, Inc. Buys Invesco PureBeta SM 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF, Gazprom PJSC, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Sells Pfizer Inc, Avista Corp

New Purchases: PBTP, OGZPY, NILSY, PBR,

PBTP, OGZPY, NILSY, PBR, Added Positions: NUE, KL, TTE, GLDD, NEM, COP,

NUE, KL, TTE, GLDD, NEM, COP, Reduced Positions: TGT, STPZ, CPRT, LLY, SPDN, CLX, MCHP, MINT, PEP, WIP, KMB, AAPL, AXP, ABT, JNJ, SLB, ASA, BHP, IAG, PEAK,

TGT, STPZ, CPRT, LLY, SPDN, CLX, MCHP, MINT, PEP, WIP, KMB, AAPL, AXP, ABT, JNJ, SLB, ASA, BHP, IAG, PEAK, Sold Out: PFE, AVA,

Woodside, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco PureBeta SM 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF, Gazprom PJSC, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Nucor Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Avista Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennicas & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bennicas & Associates, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bennicas+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 147,154 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 198,445 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 125,168 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,546 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 41,108 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 93,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Gazprom PJSC. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 62,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.9.