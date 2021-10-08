Logo
Marks Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marks Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Marks Wealth, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marks Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marks+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Wealth, LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 141,818 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 241,009 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD) - 169,469 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 528,828 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 313,670 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $407.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.63%. The holding were 141,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.21 and $151.53, with an estimated average price of $147.97. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.38%. The holding were 241,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $209.04, with an estimated average price of $195.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 169,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 528,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $23.93 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 454,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 189,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 297,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 296,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 115,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $243.18 and $262.84, with an estimated average price of $252.38.

Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marks Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Marks Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marks Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marks Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marks Wealth, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider