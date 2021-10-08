Marks Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: VGT, RCD, XSD, IHI, TBX, XLE, PAVE, VHT, UPS, FXL, SPXL, FXH, VDE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Marks Wealth, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 141,818 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 241,009 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD) - 169,469 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 528,828 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 313,670 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $407.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.63%. The holding were 141,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.21 and $151.53, with an estimated average price of $147.97. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.38%. The holding were 241,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $209.04, with an estimated average price of $195.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 169,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 528,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $23.93 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 454,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 189,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 297,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 296,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 115,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $243.18 and $262.84, with an estimated average price of $252.38.

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09.

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44.

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9.