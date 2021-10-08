Shah Capital Management Buys Turquoise Hill Resources, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: EDU,

EDU, Added Positions: TRQ, GNW,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Turquoise Hill Resources, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shah Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Shah Capital Management owns 7 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 5,500,000 shares, 40.01% of the total portfolio. China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,515,505 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 11,606,928 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.82% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,967,063 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 525,055 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.

Shah Capital Management initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 4,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shah Capital Management added to a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd by 202.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.45 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 1,039,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.