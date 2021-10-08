Shah Capital Management Buys Turquoise Hill Resources, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

For the details of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shah+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 5,500,000 shares, 40.01% of the total portfolio.
- China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,515,505 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio.
- Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 11,606,928 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.82%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,967,063 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 525,055 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
Shah Capital Management initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 4,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Shah Capital Management added to a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd by 202.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.45 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 1,039,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.
