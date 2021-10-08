Golden Green, Inc. Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: MLPX, MLPA, XLNX, PGX, PFF, FFC, PSK, NVAX, NGL, UPST, HUT, FOUR, SNAP, TWTR, MGA, BBY, DSP, CYBR, BKNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Xilinx Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Alerian MLP ETF, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Golden Green, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,153 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 25,722 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97% Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 150,727 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 137,328 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 138,356 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32%

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 150,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 137,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $156.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 27,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 91,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 236,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 156,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 330.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $135.3, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 219.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 110.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 127.77%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $284.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 62.20%. The purchase prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32. The stock is now traded at around $169.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $17.25.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.