Golden Green, Inc. Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Golden Green, Inc. Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Golden Green, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Xilinx Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Alerian MLP ETF, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Golden Green, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Golden Green, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+green%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Golden Green, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,153 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24%
  2. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 25,722 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97%
  3. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 150,727 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 137,328 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 138,356 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32%
New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 150,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 137,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $156.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 27,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 91,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 236,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 156,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 330.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $135.3, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 219.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 110.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 127.77%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $284.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 62.20%. The purchase prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32. The stock is now traded at around $169.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Sold Out: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $17.25.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Golden Green, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Golden Green, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Golden Green, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Golden Green, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Golden Green, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider