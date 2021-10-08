Mass General Brigham, Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, XPeng Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

- New Purchases: COIN, XPEV, NRIX, FULC,
- Added Positions: PDD,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AGG,
- Sold Out: DOCU, SNOW, CRSP, DELL, JNCE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mass General Brigham, Inc
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 468,707 shares, 54.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,158,777 shares, 35.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 128,947 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 44,184 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99%
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 38,370 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 128,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Mass General Brigham, Inc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36.Sold Out: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)
Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $6.2.
