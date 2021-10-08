Mass General Brigham, Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, XPeng Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mass General Brigham, Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, XPeng Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mass General Brigham, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, XPeng Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Dell Technologies Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mass General Brigham, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Mass General Brigham, Inc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mass General Brigham, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mass+general+brigham%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mass General Brigham, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 468,707 shares, 54.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,158,777 shares, 35.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
  3. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 128,947 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 44,184 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99%
  5. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 38,370 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 128,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Mass General Brigham, Inc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36.

Sold Out: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $6.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mass General Brigham, Inc. Also check out:

1. Mass General Brigham, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mass General Brigham, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mass General Brigham, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mass General Brigham, Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider