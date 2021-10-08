Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: HDV, AVIG, SPMB, AVUV, KNG, HAWX, IHDG, COST, KEY, OKE, OSBC,
- Added Positions: SPYG, IVV, MTUM, AAPL, IVOL, SPTM, IEFA, RSP, USFR, SLV, SPTL, RYT, XSOE, GLD, FTSL, USMV, SPLG, IWM, SPYV, LMBS, DON, IWR, XLK, QUAL, GDX, VOO, XLY, VLUE, XLF, XLB, XLI, XLC, XLV, XLE, LUMN, AGGY, PRU, PFG, PM, AGG, HEFA, HBAN, XOM, KO, T, EMR, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, HYG, IEI, JNK, SPLV, SLYG, MDYG, GSIE, HYLB, USHY, HYS, SJNK, GEM, CMBS, JQUA, SCHV,
- Sold Out: PKW, PDBC, BSV, IJS, SPEM, MBG, IEMG, DIA, QCOM, IP,
For the details of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centennial+wealth+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 228,879 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.56%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,274 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.03%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 33,905 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 178,118 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 163,251 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 37,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $49.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 40,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 73,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.178300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 228,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 108.03%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $439.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 23,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1023.90%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $179.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 29,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 472.78%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 19,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Sold Out: (MBG)
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC. Also check out:
1. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment