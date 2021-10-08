Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Oct 08, 2021
Investment company Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Apple Inc, sells Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q3, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centennial+wealth+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 228,879 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.56%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,274 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.03%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 33,905 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 178,118 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 163,251 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 37,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $49.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 40,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 73,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.178300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 228,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 108.03%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $439.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 23,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1023.90%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $179.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 29,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 472.78%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 19,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC. Also check out:

