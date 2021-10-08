Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index E

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HBW Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, sells Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBW Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q3, HBW Advisory Services LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBW Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbw+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBW Advisory Services LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 36,521 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  2. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) - 493,409 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 94,989 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 108,703 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.86%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,280 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 493,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.983900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 103,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 104,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 138,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 90,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X E-Commerce ETF (EBIZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Global X E-Commerce ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 122,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $84.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 108,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 81.89%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $151.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 870.27%. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $239.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 347.13%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $179.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 629.14%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 332.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $118.08 and $119.31, with an estimated average price of $118.91.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.17 and $83.41, with an estimated average price of $81.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.68 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.47.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $55.36, with an estimated average price of $53.14.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBW Advisory Services LLC. Also check out:

1. HBW Advisory Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBW Advisory Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBW Advisory Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBW Advisory Services LLC keeps buying
