Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,168 shares, 60.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 114,185 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 18,281 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 21,904 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 10,216 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 52,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.
