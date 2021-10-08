Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: CRM, IAU, SCHX, VINO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MKD WEALTH COACHES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mkd+wealth+coaches%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,168 shares, 60.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 114,185 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 18,281 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 21,904 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 10,216 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 52,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.