TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Nike Inc, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 408,144 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.43% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 633,494 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 450,568 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 161,188 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 254,303 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 633,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $126.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $289.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 450,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $93.84, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 79.27%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $152.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65.