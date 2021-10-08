TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TPG Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Nike Inc, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tpg+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TPG Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 408,144 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.43%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 633,494 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 450,568 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 161,188 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 254,303 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 633,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $126.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $289.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 450,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $93.84, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 79.27%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $152.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TPG Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider