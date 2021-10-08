Collective Family Office Llc Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, i

New Purchases: PFFD, BSJM, DFAE, DFAI, BSJN, JMST, LQDH, BSJO, JMUB, BCI, DFAC, BSCN, JSCP, NEM, FLOT, PJUN, DFAT, DELL, MSCI, SIRI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collective Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q3, Collective Family Office Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collective+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 499,228 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 432,710 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 298,336 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.18% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 50,958 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,992 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.25%

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 499,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 432,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 153,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 132,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 93,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 52.18%. The purchase prices were between $29.91 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 298,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 52,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 529.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 67,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $40.41 and $44.08, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 122,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.42 and $78.71, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.