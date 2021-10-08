Collective Family Office Llc Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, i

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Collective Family Office Llc Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, i

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collective Family Office Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collective Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q3, Collective Family Office Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collective+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC
  1. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 499,228 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 432,710 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 298,336 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.18%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 50,958 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,992 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.25%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 499,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 432,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 153,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 132,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 93,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 52.18%. The purchase prices were between $29.91 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 298,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 52,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 529.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 67,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $40.41 and $44.08, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 122,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.42 and $78.71, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC. Also check out:

1. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider