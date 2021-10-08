Logo
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Summit Financial Group, Inc. owns 204 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,695 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 74,120 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 71,675 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 48,644 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 43,149 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $427765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $437.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 194.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.



