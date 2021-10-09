Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Paychex Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Prologis Inc, Nike Inc

New Purchases: ADI, UBER, AZN, IVV, TLRY, TLRY, SNOW, HIMS, MOS, UAA, VMC, PTON, SYY, IWM, DOCU, ZS, ROKU, SPOT, FTNT, COIN, TMUS, ALL,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Paychex Inc, MetLife Inc, Fastenal Co, sells Union Pacific Corp, Prologis Inc, Nike Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q3, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,933,861 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 565,445 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,421,795 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,780 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $168.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $439.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 250,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 78.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 257,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 327.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 124,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 116,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 160,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 55.01%. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 41,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 71.08%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 33,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 43.56%. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $152.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 65,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 52.79%. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 28,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 67.35%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 81,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 82.79%. The sale prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 13,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.