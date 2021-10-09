Logo
Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Paychex Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Prologis Inc, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Paychex Inc, MetLife Inc, Fastenal Co, sells Union Pacific Corp, Prologis Inc, Nike Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q3, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullinan+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,933,861 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 565,445 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
  3. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,421,795 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,780 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $168.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $439.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 250,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 78.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 257,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 327.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 124,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 116,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 160,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 55.01%. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 41,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 71.08%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 33,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 43.56%. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $152.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 65,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 52.79%. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 28,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 67.35%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 81,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 82.79%. The sale prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 13,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.



