Trust Co Of Oklahoma Buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Boeing Co, S&P Global Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CyberArk Software

New Purchases: FIDU,

FIDU, Added Positions: XLC, HD, AMZN, BA, SPGI, CMCSA, CAG, BKNG, CI, VOX, WMT, UNP, MRK, XLK, MU, BMY, LHX, LUMN, KMI, KO, T,

XLC, HD, AMZN, BA, SPGI, CMCSA, CAG, BKNG, CI, VOX, WMT, UNP, MRK, XLK, MU, BMY, LHX, LUMN, KMI, KO, T, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PSX, MSFT, VGT, VCR, DHR, VOO, ACN, V, CB, VHT, VFH, CVS, BRK.B, NKE, NVO, GOOGL, BDX, MMM, SPY, HON, AMAT, XLB, FB, ADSK, ADP, WMB, XLY, DIS, TMO, PEP, BLK, CVX, ICE, MKC, OKE, JNJ, VDC, ABT, INTC, GOOG, ABBV, XLNX, BK, COST, C, COF, CSCO, VDE, VEA, MO, VIG, VNQ, VWO, IVV, COP, XOM, WHR, VZ, RTX, JLL, LEN, MCD, DGS, DEM, AON, BAC, KMX,

AAPL, PSX, MSFT, VGT, VCR, DHR, VOO, ACN, V, CB, VHT, VFH, CVS, BRK.B, NKE, NVO, GOOGL, BDX, MMM, SPY, HON, AMAT, XLB, FB, ADSK, ADP, WMB, XLY, DIS, TMO, PEP, BLK, CVX, ICE, MKC, OKE, JNJ, VDC, ABT, INTC, GOOG, ABBV, XLNX, BK, COST, C, COF, CSCO, VDE, VEA, MO, VIG, VNQ, VWO, IVV, COP, XOM, WHR, VZ, RTX, JLL, LEN, MCD, DGS, DEM, AON, BAC, KMX, Sold Out: MS, UNH, CYBR, EPD, USHY, STOR, MMP, BABA, DUK, LRCX, LOW, MDLZ, ENLC,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Boeing Co, S&P Global Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CyberArk Software, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Oklahoma. As of 2021Q3, Trust Co Of Oklahoma owns 128 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+oklahoma/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 72,745 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 178,080 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,327 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 43,489 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,267 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $429.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Boeing Co by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.62 and $170, with an estimated average price of $152.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.03 and $36.76, with an estimated average price of $35.43.