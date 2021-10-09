FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Airbnb Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Airbnb Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, sells Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FDx Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, FDx Advisors, Inc. owns 806 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 349,916 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 40,436 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,663 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,205 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.84% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 142,937 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 95,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 32,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 3878.54%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 238,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $84.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 399,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund by 143.73%. The purchase prices were between $82.58 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $87.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 132,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 320,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $78.56.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.