FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Airbnb Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
- New Purchases: SMH, FTSL, GLW, XTN, AMD, MTCH, OEF, CERT, SYNH, SNOW, OSH, GDYN, ONTF, BMBL, HUBS, VYMI, IVLU, BKR, URA, RYT, PHO, MLPA, IXN, OLO, IJS, PATH, IUSB, GXO, HOOD, DVY, INDA, GOVT, HDEF, RGLD, IVZ, BAX, CNQ, DAR, DRE, PACW, FISV, F, GE, HURN, MAR, LSPD, TROW, WLTW, DAL, SPSC, MPC, CHRS, HLI, WSC, JBGS, SMFG, INFN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ABNB, BND, ADSK, EEMA, FB, GOOG, CRM, IHDG, ABT, VBR, NFLX, FVD, MBB, XLV, UNH, GOOGL, V, PYPL, SRLN, IT, MDT, MA, TSLA, ALGN, ILMN, ISRG, PGR, TXN, UPS, MSCI, AVGO, IAU, ADI, AAPL, TFC, BBY, CVX, CTSH, HON, JPM, MRK, NKE, VRTX, DIS, ICLR, JPST, APD, AMT, BLK, CSCO, CSGP, CMCSA, CCI, ETN, ECL, INTC, MDLZ, LOW, PNC, PEP, LIN, PG, SWKS, USB, UL, RTX, TEL, MELI, WDAY, TEAM, VICI, EMLP, MMM, PLD, ASML, T, AMGN, ANSS, AZPN, ADP, BCE, BLL, BAC, CRH, CP, FIS, CRL, C, COO, CPRT, DEO, D, DUK, LLY, ENB, EFX, EXPO, XOM, GPC, HDB, ITW, ICE, JKHY, JNJ, KLAC, KMB, MMC, MCD, MCO, NDSN, ES, NOC, NVS, NVO, PPG, PKG, QCOM, O, RELX, RF, ROL, SAP, POOL, SMG, SRE, SONY, TRV, SYK, TTWO, TGT, TECH, TER, TRI, THO, WRB, WBA, WST, WMB, ZBRA, IBKR, LULU, PM, GM, LPLA, PSX, BFAM, CDW, GLOB, SEDG, ETSY, SQ, SITE, SNAP, ROKU, SE, DOCU, DOW, ALC, ZM, DCT, U, BSY, COIN, VMEO, ARKK, EFG, ESGU, FTGC, ICSH, IJH, ILF, IQLT, IVV, KWEB, VCSH, VTV, CB, ALE, AMN, ASX, A, AIN, Y, ALL, MO, AMED, AEP, AIG, NLY, ATR, ADM, ABG, AZO, BHP, ITUB, SAN, BOH, BXP, BSX, EPAY, BTI, BRKS, CDNS, CAMP, CSL, CASY, CAT, LUMN, CHKP, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, CLX, CGNX, CNS, VALE, ABEV, COP, WOLF, CFR, XRAY, DVN, DLR, DIOD, DD, DY, EOG, EIX, EA, ENTG, ETR, EQIX, EXAS, FCN, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FLR, FMX, BEN, GRMN, GD, GIS, GNTX, HSC, PEAK, HCSG, EHC, HEI, HELE, HLF, HSY, HXL, HMC, HBAN, IBN, INFO, IEX, IPG, ITRI, SJM, KB, LRCX, LAD, MTB, MGM, MGA, MAS, MATW, MKC, SPGI, MTD, MU, MIDD, MPWR, MNRO, NCR, NATI, NEOG, NBIX, NWL, NUVA, OMC, ASGN, TLK, PPL, PPBI, PH, PEGA, PXD, PUK, PEG, DGX, RPM, RRC, RRX, RMD, RBA, ROG, SNY, SLB, SBNY, SPG, SNN, SO, TJX, TDY, TMO, GL, TTE, TRP, ACIW, TYL, UBS, UNP, URI, VRSN, VMC, WAB, WMT, WM, WSO, WDC, WSM, WWW, WWE, XEL, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, ET, TDG, RDS.B, KBR, AER, IPGP, AIMC, BR, PRO, DFS, ENSG, AGI, IRDM, LOPE, SLRC, VRSK, GNRC, SSNC, HPP, BWXT, BAH, FRC, BKU, KMI, HII, APO, YNDX, ACHC, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, PRLB, FIVE, NBHC, FANG, MPLX, FOXF, MNDT, BURL, CNHI, VEEV, GLPI, KN, PCTY, PAYC, DNOW, TRUP, CFG, KEYS, WK, QRVO, NVTA, GDDY, KRNT, WING, ALRM, TDOC, OLLI, Z, RACE, MEDP, CRSP, BL, NEX, FND, KIDS, SPOT, GSHD, EQH, AVLR, DAVA, ELAN, GH, ESTC, YETI, STNE, PD, UBER, AVTR, RVLV, FVRR, AMCR, IAA, NVST, PGNY, IAC, DKNG, PLTR, TSP, ARKG, DWX, IJR, IWN, IXG, JHMM, JMST, JPIN, KRE, MGK, MMIN, MXI, PFFD, SCHA, SCZ, SHYG, SPHB, SPYD, TIP, TPYP, VGK, VLUE, VWO, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ACN, ADBE, ZTS, BLV, QUAL, SBUX, VNQ, EMB, NOW, EWI, VOO, XLC, AXP, PAYX, EWP, TLT, IWF, AOS, CHE, CTAS, HD, IDEV, AON, BRK.B, BWA, BMY, DE, LII, MET, MS, WFC, WEC, ALLE, BABA, AGG, IEF, IWD, CNI, CERN, CTXS, KO, EWBC, EW, EL, EXPD, NEE, FCX, IBM, NVDA, NUE, PFE, PHG, SSYS, TSM, LBTYK, FTNT, SYF, AXTA, NTLA, FALN, HYLB, IEMG, IPAC, IWM, IWR, MCHI, SCHX, SDY, VO, VSS, VTIP, XLY, ABB, NSP, AAP, AEIS, AFL, AKAM, ALB, AMP, ABC, APH, AMAT, ARW, AVB, AVY, BMO, BK, BDX, BIIB, BA, CTRA, CM, COF, KMX, CE, SCHW, CME, CL, CBSH, CAG, COST, CMI, DHR, DISCA, ELS, ERIC, ESS, EEFT, EXPE, FITB, FMS, MNST, LHX, WELL, HUBB, ING, IDXX, INFY, TT, IONS, JCI, JLL, KR, LEN, LMT, MLM, MCK, MMSI, MCHP, MUFG, MOH, MSI, NDAQ, NGG, NTES, NYT, NSC, ORLY, OMCL, BKNG, PWR, REGN, RIO, ROST, RY, RDS.A, SBAC, SEIC, STM, SIVB, STX, SHW, STT, STE, SUI, TM, TSN, VTR, VZ, VOD, GWW, WAT, ANTM, YUM, POR, WU, BX, ULTA, TFII, BUD, DG, KRA, CHTR, ST, FAF, CBOE, LYB, NXPI, GMAB, TROX, HCA, HZNP, XYL, PANW, PNR, QLYS, CONE, IQV, TWTR, HLT, CTLT, LBRDK, STOR, BGNE, EDIT, HCM, LSXMK, CARG, NVT, FOXA, LYFT, CTVA, CRWD, TXG, CRNC, GRUB, OTIS, BAR, BSV, CMBS, DGRO, EFA, ESEB, ESGE, EWN, GUNR, GVI, HDAW, HYEM, HYG, IDV, IGBH, IGE, IWP, IWS, IYT, KCE, LQD, PSK, QQQ, QQQJ, RCD, TLH, VB, VCIT, VGT, VOT, VTEB, VTI, VUG, XLE, XLF,
- Sold Out: IYC, FPE, XLP, TMUS, WIX, PTC, EDU, EBAY, DIA, VIPS, CZR, CDK, MCRB, LW, MRNA, PINS, VYM, CIBR, MGV, EDIV, EMXC, EWC, EWT, FEZ, SCHC, IHF, IQDF, RSP, IYE, PVH, ATVI, DOX, ARWR, BP, STZ, HST, HUM, HUN, IP, LH, NEM, QTS, PRAA, DORM, SYY, WWD, EVR, VMW, GRFS, AMCX, FLWS, HASI, ZNGA,
For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FDx Advisors, Inc.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 349,916 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 40,436 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,663 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,205 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.84%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 142,937 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 95,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 32,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 3878.54%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 238,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $84.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 399,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund by 143.73%. The purchase prices were between $82.58 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $87.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 132,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 320,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $78.56.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of FDx Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. FDx Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FDx Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FDx Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FDx Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment