Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Engrave Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp, Tapestry Inc, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engrave+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 77,813 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1024.30%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 496,379 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 153,804 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.24%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 377,129 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.34%
  5. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 334,864 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.60%
New Purchase: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 204,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 302,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.12 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 126,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 50,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 339,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 119,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1024.30%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $402.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 77,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 158.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 445,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 377,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $184.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 153,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $87.63, with an estimated average price of $84.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 334,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 509,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. Also check out:

