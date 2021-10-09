Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp

New Purchases: COM, DBB, DBP, FANG, MRO, DXC, VSCO, PDP,

COM, DBB, DBP, FANG, MRO, DXC, VSCO, PDP, Added Positions: VOO, FTSL, SCHD, VXF, QQQE, VNLA, XOM, XLRE, CVX, MMIN, MUB, AMZN, HYMB, AMAT, GOOGL,

VOO, FTSL, SCHD, VXF, QQQE, VNLA, XOM, XLRE, CVX, MMIN, MUB, AMZN, HYMB, AMAT, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: JSML, RWJ, BBWI, DVN, NUE, JNJ, XAR, MSFT, SPY, SLF, JPM, CSCO, HD, T, NVDA, IWF, IWD, IJH, INTC, TSLA, MO, ABT,

JSML, RWJ, BBWI, DVN, NUE, JNJ, XAR, MSFT, SPY, SLF, JPM, CSCO, HD, T, NVDA, IWF, IWD, IJH, INTC, TSLA, MO, ABT, Sold Out: FIXD, XLB, COF, TPR, IVZ, FCX, BMY, UPS, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp, Tapestry Inc, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 77,813 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1024.30% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 496,379 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 153,804 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.24% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 377,129 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.34% Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 334,864 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.60%

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 204,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 302,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.12 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 126,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 50,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 339,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 119,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1024.30%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $402.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 77,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 158.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 445,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 377,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $184.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 153,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $87.63, with an estimated average price of $84.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 334,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 509,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.