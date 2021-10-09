Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Ins Retirement Plan (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. As of 2021Q3, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 8 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Also check out:
1. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shelter Ins Retirement Plan keeps buying
- Added Positions: IEMG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,490 shares, 57.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 612,583 shares, 25.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 407,580 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.50%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 600 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio.
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 16,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio.
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 407,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.
