Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Added Positions: IEMG,

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. As of 2021Q3, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 8 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+ins+retirement+plan/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,490 shares, 57.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 612,583 shares, 25.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 407,580 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.50% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 600 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 16,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio.

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 407,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.