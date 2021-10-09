Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L

- New Purchases: PING, BAMR,
- Added Positions: IEFA, UCTT, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, PEP, PG, LIN, WMT,
For the details of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 61,610 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 180,425 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 65,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 94,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $48.33 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $56.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 119.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. Also check out:
1. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shelter Mutual Insurance Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment