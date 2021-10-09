Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L

New Purchases: PING, BAMR,

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q3, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owns 52 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 61,610 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 180,425 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34% Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 65,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 94,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $48.33 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $56.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 119.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.