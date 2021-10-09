Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys NextEra Energy Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: LYB, CRM,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Mastercard Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co owns 144 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,134 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,879 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,897 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,703 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 52,216 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 319.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.