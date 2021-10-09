Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys NextEra Energy Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

- New Purchases: LYB, CRM,
- Added Positions: NEE, VYM, D, SPY, IVV, JPM, SO, T, IJH, DUK, KMB, XOM, IEFA, ADI, PEP, CSCO, SPYG, DOW, AMZN, EFA, IJR, MMM, BK, EEM, KHC, PAYX,
- Reduced Positions: NSC, WMT, UNH, IJJ, TFC, DG, WFC, ITW, HON, DD, INTU, LVS, TXN, UNP, VLO, F, FDX, EXC, EFG,
- Sold Out: FISV, IP, TROW, MA, GM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,134 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,879 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,897 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,703 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 52,216 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 319.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.
