2 Stocks for GARP Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

2 Stocks for GARP Investors

These stocks sell growth at reasonable prices

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 10, 2021

Summary

  • PulteGroup and Korn Ferry appear to be suitable investments for GARP investors.
  • Their market valuations are fair.
Article's Main Image

There are some investors who believe growth is important, but also do not want to pay too much for it. They are looking for stocks in which growth and value are working together, laying a strong foundation for an investment they hope will be successful.

The five common fundamental indicators that "growth at a reasonable price," or GARP, investors refer to when they evaluate the outlook of a stock include:

  1. Trailing 12-month and forward PEG ratios are less than or equal to 2.
  2. A more than 5% yearly average increase in the trailing 12-month net income margin over the past five years.
  3. Earnings are projected to increase more than 10% every year for the next five years.
  4. A positive trend in trailing 12-month operating income over the past five years.
  5. A price-earnings ratio less than or equal to 25.

Thus, GARP investors could be interested in the following stocks since they match the above criteria.

PulteGroup

The first stock GARP investors could be interested in is PulteGroup Inc. (

PHM, Financial), an Atlanta-based residential construction company.

The stock closed at $47.33 per share on Friday for a market cap of $12.28 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 7.65. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 0.3 and the forward PEG ratio was 0.42, based on the past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 22.90% and projected five-year earnings per share growth rate of 18.10%.

The net income margin (12.75% as of the most recent full fiscal year) increased by about 10.6% per annum over the past five years, while operating income ($1.7 billion as of the most recent year) increased by 23% per annum over the same period.

The share price has fallen by 4.33% over the past year, fluctuating within a 52-week range of $39.92 to $63.91.

1446781109927940096.png

Korn Ferry

The second stock GARP investors could be interested in is Korn Ferry (

KFY, Financial), a Los Angeles-based provider of staffing and employment services to companies and organizations worldwide.

The stock closed at $76.09 per share on Friday for a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 18.88. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 1.48 and the forward PEG ratio was 1.26 based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 12.80% and projected five-year earnings per share growth rate of 15%.

The net income margin (6.29% as of the most recent full fiscal year) increased by 14.5% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($186.52 million as of the most recent fiscal year) rose by about 14.5% per annum.

The share price has increased by 136.60% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $29.95 to $77.93.

1446781112998170624.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment