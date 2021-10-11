Logo
A Duo of Risky Picks That Could Pay Off

Despite weak balance sheets, these companies enjoy good profitability

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 11, 2021

Summary

  • Xcel Energy Inc and WEC Energy Group Inc seem to be in financial distress
  • However, their ability to generate profits could make up for it
Article's Main Image

The following two stocks have underperformed the broader market recently. They are also in financial distress, as represented by low Altman Z-Scores, meaning that potentially they could go bankrupt within the next two years.

Nonetheless, their ability to generate profits seems to be good, as signaled by GuruFocus profitability ratings of at least 6 out of 10. These stocks also hold positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street, which means that sell-side analysts believe that these companies have the potential to continue growing their stock prices, though investors should be on guard in case things start to get worse.

Xcel Energy Inc

The first stock to consider is Xcel Energy Inc (

XEL, Financial), a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based generator and regulated distributor of electric power serving approximately 3.7 million customers located in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. The company also provides natural gas to approximately 2.1 million U.S. customers.

An Altman Z-Score of 0.98 combined with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67 (versus the industry median of 0.88), suggests that the company is in financial distress zones, facing the risk of going bankrupt within two years. From the interest coverage ratio of 2.71, however, it seems that the company can still keep paying the interest expenses on its debt for the time being.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's profitability, driven by a net margin of 12.28% versus the industry median of 8.73% and by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 10.98% versus the industry median of 8.7%.

Sell-side analysts have established an average target price of $72.29 per share, which represents a 14.4% upside from Friday’s closing price. Analysts have recommended three strong buys, one buy and nine hold ratings for the stock.

The stock has declined by 3.7% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 20%, for a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a 52-week range of $57.23 to $76.44 and a forward dividend yield of 2.9%. The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 45.8 cents per common share on Oct. 20.

1447595745870876672.png

WEC Energy Group Inc

The second stock to consider is WEC Energy Group Inc (

WEC, Financial), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based provider of natural gas, electricity and renewable energy services in the U.S.

An Altman Z-Score of 1.22 combined with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35 (versus the industry median of 0.88) and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.86 (versus the industry median of 3.65) indicates that the company is in financial distress, running the risk of going bankrupt within two years. However, the interest coverage ratio of 3.63 means that the company should be able to keep paying the interest expenses on its outstanding debt for the time being.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 for the company's profitability, driven by an operating margin of 21.87% (versus the industry median of 14.27%), a net margin of 16.26% (versus the industry median of 8.73%) and a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 12.18% (versus the industry median of 8.7%).

The share price was $88.81 at close on Oct. 8 compared to analysts’ average target price of $97, reflecting a 9.22% potential upside. Analysts have recommended three strong buys, one buy, six holds and one underperform rating for the stock.

The stock has fallen by 2.5% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 20%, for a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a 52-week range of $80.55 to $106.85 and a forward dividend yield of 3.07%. A quarterly dividend per share of 67.8 cents was paid on Sept. 1.

1447595751222808576.png

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned in this article.

