David Herro's 3rd-Quarter 2021 Market Commentary

Fellow Shareholders,

After five consecutive quarters of strong performance for both of our International funds, the Oakmark International and International Small Cap Funds have taken breathers with the International Fund declining 5.0% for the quarter and the International Small Cap Fund dropping 1.8%. In addition to the negative absolute performances, both Funds lost ground to their respective benchmarks (please see separate letter for each of the Funds). Despite this short-term downturn, we are pleased with each of these portfolios and continue to believe they offer substantial value.

The Return of the Pandemic Trade

The overall hindrance to the performance of value funds in general, and with Oakmark specifically, is the return of the “pandemic trade.” Due to the more contagious Delta variant, a new wave of Covid-19 cases triggered a slowdown in economic reopenings around the world. In addition, some areas, particularly Asia and Australia, implemented new economic restrictions and lockdowns. This has caused a weakness in the share prices of economically sensitive businesses as investors flocked to those that are less so. However, as we have seen in the past, individual economic reopenings cause dramatic growth spikes in these reopened areas on account of pent-up demand. A result of this is the post-lockdown spending sprees fueled by high savings rates. However, global supply chains haven’t been able to handle these reopenings due to the explosive growth. Therefore, shortages have developed across the economic spectrum from semiconductors to labor. This, in essence, will extend the economic recovery as the demand is unable to be satisfied, which means more future spending. As such, especially given the low valuations of the economically sensitive businesses we own, we believe our exposure in these areas is appropriate. Ultimately, the combination of low valuations and a lengthened economic recovery should have a positive impact on earnings and cash flows and, thus, share prices.

Too Many Dollars Chasing Too Few Goods

Structural inflation is mainly a monetary phenomenon caused by a monetary policy that excessively expands the supply of money. In layman’s terms, if the supply of money increases faster than its velocity, it impacts the price level and economic output. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), money supply exploded globally and central banks acted again to swiftly relax during the pandemic. Thankfully, inflation continued to be restrained as the velocity of money during this period decreased, preventing inflation—a result of post-GFC massive reserve building (and other reasons) by financial institutions around the globe. In fact, for almost three decades, inflation has remained subdued as the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, aggressively eliminated inflation in the 1980s by instituting a very tight monetary policy. Now, as prices rise globally, the question persists—is this inflation structural or cyclical? Though at this stage it is too early to formulate a firm conclusion, given the huge amount of growth in money supply we have seen around the world, one cannot exclude the possibility that some of this is structural, which means that eventually central banks will have to tighten. I mention this because of our heavy exposure to financials, which could, all else being equal, be huge beneficiaries of a higher rate environment. Even though most of our investments have been able to grow earnings, this growth has been muted by “lower for longer” interest rates, particularly in Europe. Today these holding are still selling at low valuations with high dividend yields and capital positions. Any hint of firmer rates could be advantageous for these holdings.

Again, we are appreciative of your continued support, especially given the previous three months’ “soft” returns. Rest assured, we will continue to work hard to ensure that we can deliver the best investment results possible.

