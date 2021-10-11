5 Carl Icahn Energy Stocks With High Year-to-Date Gains

In light of U.S. crude oil prices hitting a new year-to-date high, five energy holdings in Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio with high returns are Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), Cheniere Energy Inc. ( LNG, Financial), CVR Energy Inc. ( CVI, Financial), Delek US Holdings Inc. ( DK, Financial) and SandRidge Energy Inc. ( SD, Financial).

Oil prices touch new year-to-date high

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices hit an intraday high of $82 before falling down to around $81. Despite this, crude oil prices have hit a new year-to-date high since trading at around $47 on Jan. 4.

Guru background and portfolio summary

Icahn takes an activist approach to investing: The guru unlocks shareholder value by investing majority stakes in out-of-favor companies and pushes for changes.

As of the second-quarter portfolio filing, Icahn’s $24.29 billion equity portfolio contains an 18.13% weight in energy, second only to a 59.99% equity portfolio weight in industrials.

Figure 1 illustrates a map showing the year-to-date return of Icahn’s five energy holdings as of Monday.

Figure 1

Occidental Petroleum

Icahn owns 49,125,346 shares of Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial), giving the position 6.32% weight in the equity portfolio.

Shares traded around $33.43, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87. The stock has gained approximately 94.45% year to date.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.49 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 85% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Occidental Petroleum include Dodge & Cox and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio).

Cheniere Energy

Icahn owns 16,168,606 shares of Cheniere Energy ( LNG, Financial), giving the position 5.77% equity portfolio weight.

Shares traded around $101.98, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.20. The stock has gained approximately 66.03% year to date.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based company’s profitability 5 out of 10: Even though returns are underperforming more than half of global competitors, Cheniere Energy’s three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperform more than 70% of global energy companies.

Other gurus with holdings in Cheniere Energy include Pioneer Investments and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

CVR Energy

Icahn owns 71,198,718 shares of CVR Energy ( CVI, Financial), giving the position 5.26% equity portfolio space.

Shares traded around $19.84, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75. The stock has gained approximately 41.01% year to date.

GuruFocus ranks the Sugar Land, Texas-based company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.24 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 90% of global competitors.

Delek US Holdings

Icahn owns 7,461,625 shares of Delek US Holdings ( DK, Financial), giving the position 0.66% equity portfolio space.

Shares traded around $19.63, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35. The stock has gained approximately 21.10% year to date.

GuruFocus ranks the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of a low Altman Z-score of 1.25 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

SandRidge Energy

Icahn owns 4,818,832 shares of SandRidge Energy ( SD, Financial), giving the position 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio.

Shares traded around $12.66, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 5.41. The stock has gained approximately 340.32% year to date.

GuruFocus ranks the Oklahoma City-based company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: The company has a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and debt ratios that outperform more than 70% of global competitors despite a low Altman Z-score.