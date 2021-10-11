5 Carl Icahn Energy Stocks With High Year-to-Date Gains

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Carl Icahn Energy Stocks With High Year-to-Date Gains

Activist investor has approximately 20% equity weight in energy

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 11, 2021

Summary

  • Crude oil prices touch new year-to-date high of $82.
  • Carl Icahn’s energy holdings have performed well in the year to date.
Article's Main Image

In light of U.S. crude oil prices hitting a new year-to-date high, five energy holdings in

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio with high returns are Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG, Financial), CVR Energy Inc. (CVI, Financial), Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK, Financial) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD, Financial).

Oil prices touch new year-to-date high

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices hit an intraday high of $82 before falling down to around $81. Despite this, crude oil prices have hit a new year-to-date high since trading at around $47 on Jan. 4.

1447633572981641216.png

Guru background and portfolio summary

Icahn takes an activist approach to investing: The guru unlocks shareholder value by investing majority stakes in out-of-favor companies and pushes for changes.

1447634500522610688.png

As of the second-quarter portfolio filing, Icahn’s $24.29 billion equity portfolio contains an 18.13% weight in energy, second only to a 59.99% equity portfolio weight in industrials.

1447635765281427456.png

Figure 1 illustrates a map showing the year-to-date return of Icahn’s five energy holdings as of Monday.

1447637303584362496.png

Figure 1

Occidental Petroleum

Icahn owns 49,125,346 shares of Occidental Petroleum (

OXY, Financial), giving the position 6.32% weight in the equity portfolio.

1447656273779625984.png

Shares traded around $33.43, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87. The stock has gained approximately 94.45% year to date.

1447657739596599296.png

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.49 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 85% of global competitors.

1447660308368723968.png

Other gurus with holdings in Occidental Petroleum include Dodge & Cox and

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio).

1447660581573103616.png

Cheniere Energy

Icahn owns 16,168,606 shares of Cheniere Energy (

LNG, Financial), giving the position 5.77% equity portfolio weight.

1447643408456749056.png

Shares traded around $101.98, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.20. The stock has gained approximately 66.03% year to date.

1447639465592885248.png

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based company’s profitability 5 out of 10: Even though returns are underperforming more than half of global competitors, Cheniere Energy’s three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperform more than 70% of global energy companies.

1447641033792819200.png

Other gurus with holdings in Cheniere Energy include Pioneer Investments and

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1447641605681975296.png

CVR Energy

Icahn owns 71,198,718 shares of CVR Energy (

CVI, Financial), giving the position 5.26% equity portfolio space.

1447645239798927360.png

Shares traded around $19.84, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75. The stock has gained approximately 41.01% year to date.

1447645474579288064.png

GuruFocus ranks the Sugar Land, Texas-based company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.24 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 90% of global competitors.

1447652552010108928.png

Delek US Holdings

Icahn owns 7,461,625 shares of Delek US Holdings (

DK, Financial), giving the position 0.66% equity portfolio space.

1447661148722696192.png

Shares traded around $19.63, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35. The stock has gained approximately 21.10% year to date.

1447664063218716672.png

GuruFocus ranks the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of a low Altman Z-score of 1.25 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1447665562053251072.png

SandRidge Energy

Icahn owns 4,818,832 shares of SandRidge Energy (

SD, Financial), giving the position 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio.

1447665714512007168.png

Shares traded around $12.66, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 5.41. The stock has gained approximately 340.32% year to date.

1447666167794634752.png

GuruFocus ranks the Oklahoma City-based company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: The company has a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and debt ratios that outperform more than 70% of global competitors despite a low Altman Z-score.

1447668449030443008.png

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar