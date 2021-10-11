Bill Nygren Comments on Paccar

We added just one new position to the portfolio during the third quarter: Paccar ( PCAR, Financial). We believe Paccar is a well-managed, high-quality global commercial vehicle manufacturer that trades at a low multiple of normalized earnings. Paccar has consistently grown its earnings power via market share gains, improved margins and above-average growth of its highly profitable parts and services business. Despite operating in a cyclical industry, the company has been profitable for 82 consecutive years while steadily generating higher peak and trough EPS through each successive cycle. We had the opportunity to purchase Paccar at what we believe is an attractive price due to transitory concerns related to Covid-19-induced supply chain pressures, elevated cyclical uncertainty and the longer term impact of powertrain electrification on the business. We believe our long time horizon provides a significant advantage as we are able to look through the short-term headwinds and focus more on what Paccar should earn on a mid-cycle basis. Furthermore, while we do expect increased commercial vehicle electrification over time, we believe the company is well positioned to integrate new propulsion systems to meet customer demands.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.