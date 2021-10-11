Logo
Bill Nygren's Oakmark Select Fund 3rd-Quarter Commentary

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 11, 2021

Summary

  • The Oakmark Select Fund was up 3.4% for the quarter, ahead of the S&P 500 Index’s 0.6% return.
Article's Main Image

The Oakmark Select Fund was up 3.4% for the quarter, ahead of the S&P 500 Index’s 0.6% return. For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, the Oakmark Select Fund increased by 64.0%, compared to a 30.0% gain for the S&P 500 Index. After five years of pervasive value underperformance, the past 11 months (essentially since the first vaccine was approved) have been wonderful for investors who adhere to our value style of investing.

The most significant contributors to performance during the quarter were Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial) (+9%) and CBRE Group (CBRE, Financial) (+14%). The same two stocks were also our largest contributors for the full fiscal year, up 82% and 107%, respectively. The Fund still maintains sizable positions in both companies because they continue to sell at discounts to our estimates of their intrinsic values, despite their strong stock price performance. (Note that CBRE’s quarter-end weighting is larger than our actual economic interest in the position. We’ve chosen to sell calls against it rather than reduce the position by selling stock directly, as the price of the calls implies CBRE is a more volatile company than we believe it to be.)

The most significant detractors from performance during the quarter were Lear (

LEA, Financial) (-10%) and Constellation Brands (STZ, Financial) (-10%). For the full year, the sole detractor was Allison Transmission (ALSN, Financial) (-10%). All of these companies remain holdings in the Fund and all continue to sell at significant discounts to our estimates of their intrinsic values.

We didn’t add or remove any companies from the portfolio this quarter.

Many times, when clients notice positions such as Netflix (

NFLX, Financial), Facebook (FB, Financial), and Alphabet in our portfolio, they question whether we remain true “value” investors. We believe our performance over the trailing 12 months demonstrates that we are. There were 252 trading days over that period. Seventy two of those days were strong value days, in which the Russell 1000 Value Index outperformed its growth counterpart by 0.50% or more. On those days, the Select Fund cumulatively outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 66% and outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index by 16%. Given that the Fund’s total 12-month outperformance versus the S&P 500 Index was 34%, you can see that more than all of it was driven by the 29% of trading days in which value stocks did particularly well.

Every company—large or small, public or private—is worth the present value of its future cash flows. Any company selling at a substantial discount to our estimate of that value is, in our minds, a “value” stock, regardless of how expensive it might look according to traditional GAAP accounting metrics. Our estimate of the intrinsic value of a share of Netflix, for example, is well in excess of the current stock price, despite the fact that the stock sells at more than 45 times consensus 2022 EPS estimates (which we believe doesn’t factor in Netflix’s future pricing power).

GAAP accounting does a poor job of capturing the underlying economics of R&D-heavy businesses. Even still, a large portion of our portfolio holdings do look quite inexpensive on traditional metrics. We own 13 stocks that sell for less than a 14 P/E on 2022 consensus estimates, well below the market multiple of 19x. Seven of those companies are trading at single-digit P/E ratios. Rest assured, we at Oakmark are value investors, through and through.

Thank you, our fellow shareholders, for your continued investment in our Fund.

The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change and may change based on market and other conditions and without notice. This content is not a recommendation of or an offer to buy or sell a security and is not warranted to be correct, complete or accurate.

Certain comments herein are based on current expectations and are considered “forward-looking statements”. These forward looking statements reflect assumptions and analyses made by the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe are relevant. Actual future results are subject to a number of investment and other risks and may prove to be different from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

All information provided is as of 09/30/2021 unless otherwise specified.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
