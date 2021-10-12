Pasithea Therapeutics: Revenues Just Around the Corner

Pasithea Therapeutics ( KTTA, Financial) ( KTTAW, Financial) caught my eye recently as an emerging biotech player with a different approach to business. On first impression, the company may seem like any other listed development-stage biotechnology player which could take years to generate any kind of revenues and which will go through a string of public issues to finance its research, resulting in constant dilution. However, a closer look at Pasithea reveals that there is a lot more to the company than meets the eye.

After carrying out a detailed analysis of the company, I have now started to believe that it is a biotech company with a highly differentiated mindset and a much lower risk for investors as compared to the average run-of-the-mill, hit-or-miss zero-revenue biotech company. Let us take a deep dive into the company’s operations to see why I like this stock.

Company overview

Pasithea Therapeutics, founded in 2020 and based in Miami Beach, Florida, is a recently-listed biopharma player carrying out drug research and development of treatments catering to psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is being led by a team of neuroscience veterans including CEO Dr. Tiago Reis Marques and Co-Founder Professor Lawrence Steinman. The company’s drug research is focused on developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying various psychiatric disorders such as PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and schizophrenia.

Pasithea is working towards developing novel drugs in the form of pharmacological agents that are effective on patients suffering from these illnesses. While there is little detail on the company’s drug pipeline in its prospectus, it is evident that its drug candidates will have to go through the long and tedious IND (Investigational New Drug) application process and should take at least two to three years before it sees any kind of revenue.

Keeping this in mind, the company has developed a parallel revenue stream in the form of advisory services related to intravenous ketamine infusion to registered mental health clinics. It has gone ahead and established partnerships in various clinic chains across Los Angeles, New York and London.

Services for ketamine infusion

Pasithea has a particularly unique aspect that is not common among most zero-revenue biotech players – an eagerness to self-fund its research. The company looks to provide business support services to anti-depression clinics in the UK and the U.S. These services will involve providing assistance to registered healthcare providers to assess mental patients and help administer intravenous infusions of ketamine in order to help the patients deal with their psychological issues.

The company intends on keeping these operations lean and hopes to make it a pure revenue stream that can fund its drug research, thus minimizing future equity issuances for fundraising. This means a much lower expected dilution for shareholders. Pasithea’s clinic partners are expected to be Zen Healthcare and The IV Doc. As a matter of fact, Pasithea's chief operating officer Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah is the co-founder and current managing director of Zen Healthcare, which means that the Zen tie-up should start generating revenues almost immediately in the UK market through its fully-owned subsidiary called Pasithea Therapeutics Limited. The operations are expected to start with two clinics of Zen Healthcare in London located on Knightsbridge and Baker Street and eventually spread to the vast patient base of the company.

The best part is that Pasithea’s services require no heavy investments, leasing costs, or licensing issues with respect to ketamine. Ketamine has emerged as a fast-growing alternative antidepressant therapy across the globe catering to many cases of depressive disorder among the young population. Intravenous ketamine infusion as a treatment for depression and PTSD has become increasingly popular and is receiving increased backing from regulatory authorities. Over and above the existing two partners, I believe that Pasithea has a good chance of onboarding a larger base of ketamine-administering clinics in the coming years.

Drug development progress

As mentioned earlier, Pasithea is expected to have long and tedious drug development and approval process for its novel medication with respect to neurological disorders, making it a long-term upside stock. The management has been highly secretive and has not yet disclosed names or details of its pipeline on the website, but the fact that it was able to carry out successful fundraising and listing implies that there could be some exciting aspects about its pipeline.

As per the management, the company intends to use its candidate compounds through a hit to lead stage where its small molecules hit from a high throughput screen and undergo limited optimization to identify promising lead compounds. It intends to carry out chemistry characterization, compound metabolism, pharmacokinetics, in vitro pharmacology, in vivo pharmacology and safety assays initially before revealing any details of its upcoming drugs. As of today, the company has three lead candidate compounds which could possibly develop into drugs catering to PTSD and schizophrenia, but the commercialization story appears to be extremely long term.

Final thoughts

Pasithea was recently listed on the NASDAQ, where it offered 4.8 million shares priced at around $5 per share, which helped the company raise close to $24 million in gross proceeds. As we can see in the above chart, there has been a heavy post-listing selloff, and the stock is currently trading at around $2.60 per share.

It is difficult to value a zero-revenue company as there are no real valuation multiples that can help us measure market perception. However, with the ketamine infusion tie-ups in place, it appears that the company might generate a positive top-line very soon in one of the upcoming quarters, far ahead of the typical schedule for a biotech startup. This revenue would make Pasithea a less risky bet as compared to the average development stage biotech player.

I believe that the company has decent potential in the ketamine infusion business despite the painfully slow drug development process on the biotech side, and it could be a compelling investment opportunity at current levels for emerging biotech investors with a medium-to-long-term investment horizon.