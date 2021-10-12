Logo
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys CSX Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Cassava Sciences Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Joliet, IL, based Investment company First Midwest Bank Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys CSX Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Atkore Inc, KBR Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, Cassava Sciences Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Quotient, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Midwest Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q3, First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 364 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+midwest+bank+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 122,583 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,923 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,230 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 162,808 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.87%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 42,461 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $40.27, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $88.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in CSX Corp by 206.46%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 199.79%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 87.66%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 103.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $41.79 and $135.3, with an estimated average price of $83.05.

Sold Out: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $22.1.

Sold Out: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.67.

Sold Out: Athenex Inc (ATNX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.65.

Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Reduced: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 65.89%. The sale prices were between $122.52 and $152.07, with an estimated average price of $136.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 10,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 75.58%. The sale prices were between $2.34 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 155,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 92.93%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 11,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 74.79%. The sale prices were between $25.48 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 14,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Gogo Inc by 50.95%. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 120,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cerus Corp (CERS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Cerus Corp by 24.63%. The sale prices were between $4.79 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 651,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.



