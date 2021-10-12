First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys CSX Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Cassava Sciences Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: STX, FTLS, KBR, ATKR, IEFA, DAR, NEWR, FNCH, MAA, KKR, AN, KIM, LAMR, YUMC, VRNOF,
- Added Positions: IWM, VYM, CSX, PEP, ITCI, IJR, MS, IWR, ADP, FAST, YUM, LYB, LOW, WPC, GWW, EMN, XAR, ADM, TSN, XLF, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PSA, O, RF, SYY, ACWI, UPS, RTX, VWO, VNQ, QQQ, GLD, GBTC, NVDA, MPC, ADI, M, D, WELL, CMI, IBM, ED, SCHW, CVS, AMAT, AVB, J, TFC, CFG, F, XEL, EA, APO, DHI, COST, BLK, VB, CTSH, CI, LUMN, IWS, LIN, MAR, MDT, MET, KRG, AXP, NTRS, KEY, INTU, PPG, IPG, FITB, PRU, PEG, HRL, HSY, BB, SON, TROW, GS, GRMN, LJPC,
- Reduced Positions: TQQQ, SPY, ALDX, QTNT, AAPL, GBT, GOGO, CERS, V, IOVA, GMDA, LC, IVV, KMB, ACWV, MSFT, SIG, VIG, T, AMZN, BMY, MRK, PG, EEM, EFA, NOBL, MMM, PFE, PNW, SBCF, BNTX, XLY, DECK, DUK, GIL, HON, JPM, OKE, PERI, INBK, IVE, CVX, NEE, GIS, LRCX, ASGN, VZ, DBVT, EVH, MRNA, IJH, IVW, QUAL, ADBE, BP, BKE, EME, EXC, GOOGL, MLHR, HBAN, INTC, LMT, MCD, MCK, MPAA, OLN, RCII, SRE, TJX, UMBF, VCRA, SAIC, BL, ICHR, CARS, BRY, ASO, IGV, IWP, XLK, ACAD, ABT, AFL, APD, ALL, MO, AEP, AMGN, AIT, AXS, BAC, BAX, BRK.B, CAT, CAR, CCF, CLX, KO, CL, XOM, FMC, FFIN, FTK, ASUR, GD, GE, GBCI, PEAK, HD, PWFL, ZD, MGRC, SPGI, NFLX, NI, NOC, PPL, QCOM, QMCO, SO, SF, TREX, USB, VFC, VLY, WMT, WBA, INFN, DFS, PSX, FB, BCC, W, LAZY, AXNX, PAYA, PRCH, DVY, XLI, XLP, AMD, ABC, BBBY, BIIB, BA, DTE, ETR, ESS, GILD, GPN, MDLZ, LNC, OGE, RSG, ROK, TTWO, TMO, UNP, ANTM, WEC, VBIV, LULU, PM, TSLA, AGRX, IWF, XLE,
- Sold Out: SAVA, FBRX, FLMN, ATNX, QUOT, NEM, FVD, DTM, FIVN, BABA, AEE, HBI, ZBH, NNDM, FBHS, KOR, KOR, HNI, EPD, ENS, DD, CAH, CPB, VIAC, MTRN, VTRS, OSUR, TNXP,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 122,583 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,923 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,230 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 162,808 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.87%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 42,461 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $40.27, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $88.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in CSX Corp by 206.46%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 199.79%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 87.66%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 103.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $41.79 and $135.3, with an estimated average price of $83.05.Sold Out: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $22.1.Sold Out: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.67.Sold Out: Athenex Inc (ATNX)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.65.Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $8.4.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Reduced: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 65.89%. The sale prices were between $122.52 and $152.07, with an estimated average price of $136.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 10,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 75.58%. The sale prices were between $2.34 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 155,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 92.93%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 11,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 74.79%. The sale prices were between $25.48 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 14,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Gogo Inc by 50.95%. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 120,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cerus Corp (CERS)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Cerus Corp by 24.63%. The sale prices were between $4.79 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. First Midwest Bank Trust Division still held 651,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.
