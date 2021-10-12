Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Buys Danaher Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Zoetis Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, VF Corp, CSX Corp

New Purchases: NVDA, ISTB, CRWD,

NVDA, ISTB, CRWD, Added Positions: DHR, ZTS, PG, ATO, AMT, ACN, SYY, LNT, SPGI, CB, CL, TFC, ADP, ADI, MCD, UNP, VZ, MDT, LHX, AMZN, MO, DEO, NOC, PM,

DHR, ZTS, PG, ATO, AMT, ACN, SYY, LNT, SPGI, CB, CL, TFC, ADP, ADI, MCD, UNP, VZ, MDT, LHX, AMZN, MO, DEO, NOC, PM, Reduced Positions: NEE, VFC, CSX, XOM, CINF, GILD, ECL, PEP, MRK, CSCO, CVX, ABBV, MSFT, T, AMGN, KO, UPS, AAPL, ENB, ORCL, UL, MKC, VGSH, LLY, SBUX, AVGO, SRE, RPM, BMY, HON, V, AZN, USB, CDW, PFE, NKE, CHD, CLX, D, MDLZ, BF.A, MMC, MPC, EMR, PSX, BAX, TJX, KMB, WTRG, UNH, AXP, XYL, MMM, GOOG, IBM, AWK, DIS, RTX, SYK, GGG, HSY, BF.B, IP, DUK,

NEE, VFC, CSX, XOM, CINF, GILD, ECL, PEP, MRK, CSCO, CVX, ABBV, MSFT, T, AMGN, KO, UPS, AAPL, ENB, ORCL, UL, MKC, VGSH, LLY, SBUX, AVGO, SRE, RPM, BMY, HON, V, AZN, USB, CDW, PFE, NKE, CHD, CLX, D, MDLZ, BF.A, MMC, MPC, EMR, PSX, BAX, TJX, KMB, WTRG, UNH, AXP, XYL, MMM, GOOG, IBM, AWK, DIS, RTX, SYK, GGG, HSY, BF.B, IP, DUK, Sold Out: CAT, NSC, PPL,

Investment company Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Zoetis Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, sells NextEra Energy Inc, VF Corp, CSX Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T. As of 2021Q3, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T owns 115 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/town+%26+country+bank+%26+trust+co+dba+first+bankers+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,646 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,232 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 11,213 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 21,463 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 27,298 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 122.12%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $298.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 69.46%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $197.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 167.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $261.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.