Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc

- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, PLD, VTR, EQIX, VICI, DLR, SPG, FCPT, ARE, WELL, O, OFC, EQR, DRE, MPW, ESS, AVB, WPC, GMRE, GLPI, BRX, GNL, INVH, PLYM,
- Reduced Positions: FB, BRK.B, IDXX, UNH, LLY, INTU, TGT, BIIB, EBAY, V, JPM, MTD, PFE, ANTM, ZTS, ABBV, PG, PAYX, SPGI, HSY, EXPD, HD, MSI, MCO, CMCSA, PSA, TROW, BMY, BLK, WAT, MDLZ, AMAT, ALL, MMC, IBM, LRCX, ORLY, CSCO, GWW, HUM, PEP, TXN, WM, MRK, ADM, AMP, LOW, YUM, TSCO, MCK, MMM, MCD, ICE, AZO, ADP, HPQ, DG, CDW, GIS, CL, KR, VZ, AMGN, SBUX, CHD, K, BAX, ITW, KMB, EA, PPG, BBY, CERN, CMI, BDX, CTSH, CLX, MNST, KDP, T, ORCL, SHW, EXC, PEG, ED, CPT, EPRT, MAA, UDR, CUZ, COR, STOR, AMH, STAG, PEAK, LSI, CUBE,
- Sold Out: PM, MO, D, RHI, AVY, NVR, AOS, LII, MAN, JBHT, HSIC, AGNC, ATO, PNW, NLY, MAS, GL, SEIC, PPL, BAH, SNA, RPM, WU, CPB, FFIV, RGA, CTXS, QTS, SNR, 6CL0, OGN,
For the details of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+dsm+netherlands/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,900 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,425 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,904 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,540 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3246.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2776.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 4,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2778.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $791.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69.Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75.
