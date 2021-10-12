Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA, NVDA, JNJ, WMT, BAC, MA, DIS, PYPL, NFLX, ADBE, CRM, XOM, KO, TMO, DHR, INTC, ABT, CVX, COST, MS, NKE, MRNA, C, QCOM, CHTR, AXP, SCHW, UPS, GS, UNP, AMD, AMT, ISRG, NOW, CVS, CAT, DE, SRE, SYK, AWK, SNAP, ES, SQ, USB, SNOW, ADI, COP, DTE, EIX, GILD, PNC, BX, HCA, UBER, TFC, CCI, ECL, ETR, MU, TJX, GM, COF, FIS, CSX, CME, EW, EL, FISV, FCX, REGN, ATVI, ADSK, BSX, FDX, ILMN, NEM, NSC, ZM, DASH, DXCM, DD, EMR, F, MET, PGR, TWTR, ALGN, AIG, IFF, KLAC, ROP, CMG, MSCI, DBRG, TWLO, CTVA, CRWD, A, APH, BLL, BK, GPN, MAR, NUE, SNPS, VRTX, FTNT, PANW, WDAY, IQV, KHC, DOCU, CARR, AFL, ALB, CDNS, CTAS, EOG, IP, MLM, MCHP, PH, PRU, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, TRV, SYY, VMC, WBA, DFS, KKR, VEEV, ROKU, OTIS, PLTR, AJG, CBRE, CNC, CSGP, STZ, CPRT, DHI, EFX, FAST, FITB, NDAQ, ODFL, PXD, SLB, LUV, STT, WST, XLNX, ZBH, TDG, VRSK, FRC, MPC, EPAM, HLT, HUBS, LBRDK, ZS, PINS, DDOG, U, AME, ANSS, VIAC, GLW, EXR, LH, LVS, LEN, LYV, PCAR, SIRI, SWK, VFC, WY, WMB, ZBRA, DAL, GNRC, KMI, PSX, PAYC, ANET, SYF, KEYS, TTD, OKTA, MDB, DELL, NET, ABNB, ALNY, ABC, BIO, KMX, CCL, CINF, DLTR, DOV, EXPE, IT, HIG, HRL, HBAN, KSU, KEY, MTB, NTRS, OXY, RJF, RF, SWKS, SUI, TSN, URI, VLO, VRSN, XYL, SPLK, ALLY, CTLT, CFG, CZR, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, FTV, CVNA, AVTR, DT, PTON, HES, BF.B, CRL, LNG, COO, DRI, DVN, DPZ, HOLX, MGM, MKC, MPWR, NTAP, ON, OKE, PKI, DGX, TECH, TDY, TRMB, TYL, BR, PODD, ULTA, FLT, ENPH, BURL, W, QRVO, HPE, BKR, DKNG, HAL, SJM, NDSN, SEE,

AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA, NVDA, JNJ, WMT, BAC, MA, DIS, PYPL, NFLX, ADBE, CRM, XOM, KO, TMO, DHR, INTC, ABT, CVX, COST, MS, NKE, MRNA, C, QCOM, CHTR, AXP, SCHW, UPS, GS, UNP, AMD, AMT, ISRG, NOW, CVS, CAT, DE, SRE, SYK, AWK, SNAP, ES, SQ, USB, SNOW, ADI, COP, DTE, EIX, GILD, PNC, BX, HCA, UBER, TFC, CCI, ECL, ETR, MU, TJX, GM, COF, FIS, CSX, CME, EW, EL, FISV, FCX, REGN, ATVI, ADSK, BSX, FDX, ILMN, NEM, NSC, ZM, DASH, DXCM, DD, EMR, F, MET, PGR, TWTR, ALGN, AIG, IFF, KLAC, ROP, CMG, MSCI, DBRG, TWLO, CTVA, CRWD, A, APH, BLL, BK, GPN, MAR, NUE, SNPS, VRTX, FTNT, PANW, WDAY, IQV, KHC, DOCU, CARR, AFL, ALB, CDNS, CTAS, EOG, IP, MLM, MCHP, PH, PRU, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, TRV, SYY, VMC, WBA, DFS, KKR, VEEV, ROKU, OTIS, PLTR, AJG, CBRE, CNC, CSGP, STZ, CPRT, DHI, EFX, FAST, FITB, NDAQ, ODFL, PXD, SLB, LUV, STT, WST, XLNX, ZBH, TDG, VRSK, FRC, MPC, EPAM, HLT, HUBS, LBRDK, ZS, PINS, DDOG, U, AME, ANSS, VIAC, GLW, EXR, LH, LVS, LEN, LYV, PCAR, SIRI, SWK, VFC, WY, WMB, ZBRA, DAL, GNRC, KMI, PSX, PAYC, ANET, SYF, KEYS, TTD, OKTA, MDB, DELL, NET, ABNB, ALNY, ABC, BIO, KMX, CCL, CINF, DLTR, DOV, EXPE, IT, HIG, HRL, HBAN, KSU, KEY, MTB, NTRS, OXY, RJF, RF, SWKS, SUI, TSN, URI, VLO, VRSN, XYL, SPLK, ALLY, CTLT, CFG, CZR, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, FTV, CVNA, AVTR, DT, PTON, HES, BF.B, CRL, LNG, COO, DRI, DVN, DPZ, HOLX, MGM, MKC, MPWR, NTAP, ON, OKE, PKI, DGX, TECH, TDY, TRMB, TYL, BR, PODD, ULTA, FLT, ENPH, BURL, W, QRVO, HPE, BKR, DKNG, HAL, SJM, NDSN, SEE, Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, PLD, VTR, EQIX, VICI, DLR, SPG, FCPT, ARE, WELL, O, OFC, EQR, DRE, MPW, ESS, AVB, WPC, GMRE, GLPI, BRX, GNL, INVH, PLYM,

MSFT, AAPL, PLD, VTR, EQIX, VICI, DLR, SPG, FCPT, ARE, WELL, O, OFC, EQR, DRE, MPW, ESS, AVB, WPC, GMRE, GLPI, BRX, GNL, INVH, PLYM, Reduced Positions: FB, BRK.B, IDXX, UNH, LLY, INTU, TGT, BIIB, EBAY, V, JPM, MTD, PFE, ANTM, ZTS, ABBV, PG, PAYX, SPGI, HSY, EXPD, HD, MSI, MCO, CMCSA, PSA, TROW, BMY, BLK, WAT, MDLZ, AMAT, ALL, MMC, IBM, LRCX, ORLY, CSCO, GWW, HUM, PEP, TXN, WM, MRK, ADM, AMP, LOW, YUM, TSCO, MCK, MMM, MCD, ICE, AZO, ADP, HPQ, DG, CDW, GIS, CL, KR, VZ, AMGN, SBUX, CHD, K, BAX, ITW, KMB, EA, PPG, BBY, CERN, CMI, BDX, CTSH, CLX, MNST, KDP, T, ORCL, SHW, EXC, PEG, ED, CPT, EPRT, MAA, UDR, CUZ, COR, STOR, AMH, STAG, PEAK, LSI, CUBE,

FB, BRK.B, IDXX, UNH, LLY, INTU, TGT, BIIB, EBAY, V, JPM, MTD, PFE, ANTM, ZTS, ABBV, PG, PAYX, SPGI, HSY, EXPD, HD, MSI, MCO, CMCSA, PSA, TROW, BMY, BLK, WAT, MDLZ, AMAT, ALL, MMC, IBM, LRCX, ORLY, CSCO, GWW, HUM, PEP, TXN, WM, MRK, ADM, AMP, LOW, YUM, TSCO, MCK, MMM, MCD, ICE, AZO, ADP, HPQ, DG, CDW, GIS, CL, KR, VZ, AMGN, SBUX, CHD, K, BAX, ITW, KMB, EA, PPG, BBY, CERN, CMI, BDX, CTSH, CLX, MNST, KDP, T, ORCL, SHW, EXC, PEG, ED, CPT, EPRT, MAA, UDR, CUZ, COR, STOR, AMH, STAG, PEAK, LSI, CUBE, Sold Out: PM, MO, D, RHI, AVY, NVR, AOS, LII, MAN, JBHT, HSIC, AGNC, ATO, PNW, NLY, MAS, GL, SEIC, PPL, BAH, SNA, RPM, WU, CPB, FFIV, RGA, CTXS, QTS, SNR, 6CL0, OGN,

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2021Q3, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 453 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+dsm+netherlands/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,900 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,425 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,904 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,540 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3246.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2776.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 4,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2778.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $791.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75.