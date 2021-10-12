Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Pensionfund DSM Netherlands (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2021Q3, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 453 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+dsm+netherlands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,900 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,425 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,904 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,540 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3246.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2776.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 4,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2778.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $791.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. Also check out:

1. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pensionfund DSM Netherlands keeps buying
