Caledonia Investments Plc Buys Philip Morris International Inc

Added Positions: PM,

London England, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia Investments Plc. As of 2021Q3, Caledonia Investments Plc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caledonia+investments+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 933,500 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,767 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 394,000 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 268,784 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 90,900 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 358,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.