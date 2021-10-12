Caledonia Investments Plc Buys Philip Morris International Inc

London England, X0, based Investment company Caledonia Investments Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia Investments Plc. As of 2021Q3, Caledonia Investments Plc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC.
1. CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: PM,
These are the top 5 holdings of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 933,500 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,767 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 394,000 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio.
- Watsco Inc (WSO) - 268,784 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 90,900 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio.
Caledonia Investments Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 358,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
