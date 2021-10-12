Logo
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2021Q3, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 93 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tennessee+valley+asset+management+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 994,978 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.05%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 988,191 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 331,521 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 181,491 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 66,019 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $325.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 994,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 73.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 78.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. Also check out:

1. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

