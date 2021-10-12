Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

New Purchases: SPY, IJH, FB, MSFT, HD, JPM, AMZN, EFA, LOW, MDY, GOOG, VTI, BA, MTUM, QCOM, QUAL, RSP, BABA, XLF, V, DOCU, IYW, TWTR, DIS, JNJ, XMMO, IWR, XOM, AVGO, MUB, IWM, CRM, VUG, VGT, EFAV, ITOT, PEP, PSX, MRNA, GLD, XHB, CARR, VLUE, CAT, DE, DKNG, INTU, GEM, DVY, MMAT, TSLA, VZ, VOO, SPLG, BAC, LKQ, RSG, STX, VB, URI, IEMG, WM, BND, HDV, MJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2021Q3, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 93 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 994,978 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.05% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 988,191 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 331,521 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 181,491 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 66,019 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $325.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 994,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 73.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 78.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.