Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

American National Bank Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, Sells KLA Corp, Walmart Inc, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company American National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, NortonLifeLock Inc, Hyliion Holdings Corp, sells KLA Corp, Walmart Inc, Visa Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2021Q3, American National Bank owns 290 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 437,909 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,925 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,732 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,475 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,418 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)

American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 437,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)

American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.18 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $101.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.005500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN)

American National Bank initiated holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

American National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

American National Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

American National Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

American National Bank added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $206.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 33,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

American National Bank added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

American National Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

American National Bank added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 89.81%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

American National Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CDW Corp (CDW)

American National Bank added to a holding in CDW Corp by 610.53%. The purchase prices were between $172.43 and $203.26, with an estimated average price of $188.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

American National Bank sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Sold Out: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $28.37 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $29.52.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK keeps buying
