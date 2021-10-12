American National Bank Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, Sells KLA Corp, Walmart Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: GSSC, GVIP, HYLN, VEA, SPSM, MBB, OGN, GHYB, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IWF, TSM, PHB, NKE, LAD, TT, ETN, TOTL, CPRT, SCHW, ANET, IEMG, RWR, SPXU, VIG, WSO, BCE, D, DPZ, LEG, MSM, PBI, ROST, STX, UL, CHPT, CHPT, WMB, AGNC, WES, ALLE, ARES, ARCC, KEYS, BEPC,
- Added Positions: AMGN, GSIE, ABBV, PYPL, NLOK, LMT, INTC, CL, NEE, NVDA, MMM, ROP, UPS, ITW, WU, AOS, SWKS, CRM, PEP, ROK, PAYX, TXN, ZBRA, HBI, BX, LULU, CDW, DVY, GEM, GSLC, IHI, SCZ, SPY, FAST, HSY, CSCO, CAT, CSX, GD, AVY, GRMN, LOW, MRK, ADI, ABT, ORCL, KMI, FB, EMR, XLK, ETSY, BAC, ADP, IEFA, AMD, VB, GNRC, FTNT, GIS, WST, WM, HPQ, IDXX, TER, TROW, LRCX, SO, POOL, MTD, MPWR, QCOM, MSI,
- Reduced Positions: KLAC, WMT, V, VZ, JPM, TGT, COST, LH, AZO, AMAT, MSFT, INTU, HD, VTRS, VONG, PG, FISV, DOCU, GS, SPG, YUM, EXAS, IWM, CWB, MCD, DE, AGG, TMO, ENPH, CHRW, IVV, IWP, IWS, T, APTV, ALGN, BMY, CLX, SNPS, SBUX, KO, NVS, LNC, KMB,
- Sold Out: CCMP, RTX, QQQX, MCO, CTVA, NSC, PPG, PM, EXC, NFLX, CMI, MA, XEL, NUW, SXC, NVG, BTT, PSX, TSCO, DFP, PAYC, CGC, UNIT, PJT, OTIS, VHT, XLU, K, AMT, CDNS, CAKE, CTXS, CCI, ECL, F, HOLX, MQY, MXIM, MCHP, ORLY, LIN, SIRI, AFL, WEC, EBAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 437,909 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,925 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,732 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,475 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,418 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 437,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)
American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.18 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $101.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.005500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN)
American National Bank initiated holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
American National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
American National Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)
American National Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
American National Bank added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $206.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 33,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
American National Bank added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
American National Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
American National Bank added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 89.81%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
American National Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
American National Bank added to a holding in CDW Corp by 610.53%. The purchase prices were between $172.43 and $203.26, with an estimated average price of $188.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
American National Bank sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.Sold Out: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
American National Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $28.37 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $29.52.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
American National Bank sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
American National Bank sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
American National Bank sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
American National Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9.
