American National Bank Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, Sells KLA Corp, Walmart Inc, Visa Inc

GSSC, GVIP, HYLN, VEA, SPSM, MBB, OGN, GHYB, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IWF, TSM, PHB, NKE, LAD, TT, ETN, TOTL, CPRT, SCHW, ANET, IEMG, RWR, SPXU, VIG, WSO, BCE, D, DPZ, LEG, MSM, PBI, ROST, STX, UL, CHPT, CHPT, WMB, AGNC, WES, ALLE, ARES, ARCC, KEYS, BEPC, Added Positions: AMGN, GSIE, ABBV, PYPL, NLOK, LMT, INTC, CL, NEE, NVDA, MMM, ROP, UPS, ITW, WU, AOS, SWKS, CRM, PEP, ROK, PAYX, TXN, ZBRA, HBI, BX, LULU, CDW, DVY, GEM, GSLC, IHI, SCZ, SPY, FAST, HSY, CSCO, CAT, CSX, GD, AVY, GRMN, LOW, MRK, ADI, ABT, ORCL, KMI, FB, EMR, XLK, ETSY, BAC, ADP, IEFA, AMD, VB, GNRC, FTNT, GIS, WST, WM, HPQ, IDXX, TER, TROW, LRCX, SO, POOL, MTD, MPWR, QCOM, MSI,

KLAC, WMT, V, VZ, JPM, TGT, COST, LH, AZO, AMAT, MSFT, INTU, HD, VTRS, VONG, PG, FISV, DOCU, GS, SPG, YUM, EXAS, IWM, CWB, MCD, DE, AGG, TMO, ENPH, CHRW, IVV, IWP, IWS, T, APTV, ALGN, BMY, CLX, SNPS, SBUX, KO, NVS, LNC, KMB, Sold Out: CCMP, RTX, QQQX, MCO, CTVA, NSC, PPG, PM, EXC, NFLX, CMI, MA, XEL, NUW, SXC, NVG, BTT, PSX, TSCO, DFP, PAYC, CGC, UNIT, PJT, OTIS, VHT, XLU, K, AMT, CDNS, CAKE, CTXS, CCI, ECL, F, HOLX, MQY, MXIM, MCHP, ORLY, LIN, SIRI, AFL, WEC, EBAY,

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, NortonLifeLock Inc, Hyliion Holdings Corp, sells KLA Corp, Walmart Inc, Visa Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2021Q3, American National Bank owns 290 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 437,909 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,925 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,732 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,475 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,418 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 437,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.18 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $101.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.005500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $206.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 33,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 89.81%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in CDW Corp by 610.53%. The purchase prices were between $172.43 and $203.26, with an estimated average price of $188.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American National Bank sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $28.37 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $29.52.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9.