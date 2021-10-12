First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: QUS, FIW, SQ, VRSK, FPXI, DPZ, IAU, MRVL, LNG, KE, PIPR, CATY, GOLF, BLMN, YELP, HALO, XLNX, SM, WLTW, MAA, NEE, F, GPS, FFTY, EWJ, BMAR, FOUR, VICI, CARS, PSA, GILD, BKI, GT, CZR, SFBS, HLT, SAIA, PANW, SBNY, ENIC,
- Added Positions: IVV, VTV, VTI, IEFA, AGG, GVI, VTIP, HZNP, IJH, ADI, MUB, LLY, IT, DOCU, BSV, FPE, IYW, QEFA, VYMI, NFLX, NKE, TTD, VYM, CVX, LCII, FDS, MTCH, J, MCHP, PGR, EQNR, BR, GNRC, ALLY, MBUU, GOOG, PYPL, BOND, IJR, IWB, AMZN, AME, BLL, BMY, DAR, DLTR, DVAX, EOG, FFIV, FISV, GPI, HON, MAS, ON, PXD, RIO, RHI, RDS.A, SNY, SONY, SYY, TMO, WAL, MA, V, ICLR, PINC, RNG, VEEV, ETSY, SHOP, VVV, JELD, CARG, UBER, BNDX, DON, EAGG, ESGV, FTSL, ISTB, PGX, SHYG, VEA, VOO, ASML, APD, LNT, ITUB, BSX, COF, CI, CTSH, CMCSA, ED, COST, LIVN, DRE, ECL, EA, ENTG, EPD, EQR, XOM, GD, GPC, MLHR, IBM, ICE, ISRG, SJM, JKHY, JNJ, LRCX, MDC, MRTN, SPGI, MRK, MET, MU, NXST, PEG, QCOM, RPM, RCII, RSG, SPG, SNA, SWK, SYK, TSM, TXN, ACIW, UPS, RTX, UNH, UFPI, VLO, VTR, WMT, WBA, WM, WFC, SPB, ZBH, TDG, TRS, DFS, TEL, AVGO, IRWD, HPP, TSLA, PHYS, COR, BAH, LPLA, FLT, KMI, FBHS, XYL, APTV, QLYS, ABBV, PAHC, OEC, SYF, SYNH, PFGC, USFD, BVS, NEX, ROKU, AQUA, DOW, CLVT, GFL, NEEPP, NEEPP, ANGL, DHS, DTN, ESGD, EUFN, IDV, IEMG, IWD, SHV, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, SPY, MDY, ATVI, ABT, CPRT, EMB, APH, GPN, IVW, PFF, OSK, LMBS, CRL, INTC, TFX, AKAM, AAPL, CSX, CHDN, MDT, MS, MSCI, TEAM, INVH, ACWX, FLOT, IWV, VXUS, ACN, AMD, AMP, HCKT, AVY, BOH, BCRX, BA, BLDR, CLF, CMC, STZ, DHR, DLR, FR, FCX, GOOGL, HD, HUM, KSU, NVS, ORLY, OLN, PNC, PEP, BKNG, DGX, SAFM, LUV, NLOK, TGT, TPX, UNP, VZ, GWW, ANTM, YUM, GTS, KKR, DOOR, EPAM, RH, VSTO, VREX, CARR, ASHR, IGSB, EFA, HEFA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, IWR, CB, T, AFL, ACC, AIG, ABC, AMAT, ATO, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BP, GOLD, CBRE, CDNS, CP, CAT, CME, CHH, CSCO, C, TPR, KO, COO, GLW, CCI, CMI, DE, DOV, DD, EWBC, EMN, EMR, EL, GGG, LHX, HE, WELL, HELE, ILMN, INFY, INTU, KAMN, LKQ, LAMR, LEN, LYV, MGA, MMC, MCD, MEI, MTD, MIDD, MSI, NSC, NUVA, ODFL, ORI, ASGN, ORCL, OMI, PPG, PAYX, PENN, PSMT, PG, PHM, ROST, R, SBAC, SLB, LSI, STLD, SNPS, TROW, THC, TSN, UDR, WRB, GHC, WAT, WTM, KTOS, CMG, EVR, AWI, OC, CHTR, HCA, NOW, FANG, IQV, NSTG, MC, WMS, CTLT, ENR, GCP, FHB, AVTR, OTIS, GLD, GSG, ICF, IWF, QQQ, RSP, SHY, SUB, TIP, XLE,
- Sold Out: BWA, LEA, FNF, SLCA, AX, VUG, TLT, NARI, SWT, MBIN, EBAY, TTMI, XPO, EAT, CTXS, INCY, HUN, HST, GE, ALXN, LAZ, SLV, DRQ, FTCH, EVER, ENB, CRSP, LGIH, ZNGA, TMUS, WWD, SYKE, SU, WPM, JBL, NOC, NEM, MMP,
For the details of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+hawaiian+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,290,803 shares, 23.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 412,763 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,619,222 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 730,879 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 356,904 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 118,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.89 and $91.82, with an estimated average price of $87.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 3280.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 249.91%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 60,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 73.29%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $116.96, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $114.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 198.05%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 151.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.Sold Out: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK. Also check out:
1. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment