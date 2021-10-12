First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: QUS, FIW, SQ, VRSK, FPXI, DPZ, IAU, MRVL, LNG, KE, PIPR, CATY, GOLF, BLMN, YELP, HALO, XLNX, SM, WLTW, MAA, NEE, F, GPS, FFTY, EWJ, BMAR, FOUR, VICI, CARS, PSA, GILD, BKI, GT, CZR, SFBS, HLT, SAIA, PANW, SBNY, ENIC,

Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Copart Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2021Q3, First Hawaiian Bank owns 766 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,290,803 shares, 23.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 412,763 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,619,222 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 730,879 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 356,904 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 118,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.89 and $91.82, with an estimated average price of $87.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 3280.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 249.91%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 60,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 73.29%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $116.96, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $114.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 198.05%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 151.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.