EWG Elevate Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc

New Purchases:

Added Positions:

Reduced Positions:

Sold Out:

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q3, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 210,452 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,152 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 994.95% SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 142,803 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.8% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 276,510 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 21,708 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99%

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $178.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 38,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 118,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 56,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2724.583800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 83,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.18 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 45,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 994.95%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.112400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 43,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.05%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 12,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.04%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $149.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.945900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $23.34 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $25.08.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $24.56 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.45.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.34%. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.56%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 6,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 97.8%. The sale prices were between $3 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.206300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.82%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 40,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 92.77%. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 2,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 55.39%. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 41,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 23.8%. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 142,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.