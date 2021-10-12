Logo
EWG Elevate Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EWG Elevate Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q3, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EWG Elevate Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ewg+elevate+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EWG Elevate Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 210,452 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,152 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 994.95%
  3. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 142,803 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.8%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 276,510 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
  5. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 21,708 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $178.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 38,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 118,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 56,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2724.583800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 83,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.18 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 45,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 994.95%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.112400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 43,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.05%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 12,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.04%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $149.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.945900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94.

Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $23.34 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $25.08.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $24.56 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.34%. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.56%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 6,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 97.8%. The sale prices were between $3 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.206300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.82%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 40,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 92.77%. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 2,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 55.39%. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 41,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 23.8%. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. EWG Elevate Inc. still held 142,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of EWG Elevate Inc.. Also check out:

1. EWG Elevate Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EWG Elevate Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EWG Elevate Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EWG Elevate Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider