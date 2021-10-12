Logo
Hazelview Securities Inc. Buys GDS Holdings, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Las Vegas Sands Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hazelview Securities Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys GDS Holdings, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, sells Americold Realty Trust, Las Vegas Sands Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hazelview Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hazelview Securities Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $782 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hazelview Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hazelview+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hazelview Securities Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 649,205 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19%
  2. Equity Residential (EQR) - 565,944 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Public Storage (PSA) - 146,099 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90%
  4. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 1,934,663 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  5. UDR Inc (UDR) - 720,378 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65%
New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 515,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 469,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 132.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 613,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $141.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 192,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Hazelview Securities Inc. added to a holding in Public Storage by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $309.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 146,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $176.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 77,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Hazelview Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.

Reduced: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 47.14%. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Hazelview Securities Inc. still held 547,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hazelview Securities Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hazelview Securities Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hazelview Securities Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hazelview Securities Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hazelview Securities Inc. keeps buying
