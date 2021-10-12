Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Old Port Advisors Buys iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kimco Realty Corp, Sells , Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Old Port Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kimco Realty Corp, WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund, iShares Gold Trust, sells , Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Port Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Old Port Advisors owns 213 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old Port Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+port+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old Port Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,560 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  2. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 15,552 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,289 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 195,615 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,565 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
New Purchase: iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $40.14, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.300700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 90,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 34,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 121,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $34.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 64,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 37,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.82 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $51.82. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $103.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WRI)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Old Port Advisors. Also check out:

1. Old Port Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old Port Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old Port Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old Port Advisors keeps buying
