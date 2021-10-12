Act Wealth Management, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp

New Purchases: TDTF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Act Wealth Management, Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 148,089 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 633,207 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 96,869 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 219,739 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 773,587 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $28.14, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 773,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13.