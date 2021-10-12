Act Wealth Management, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Investment company Act Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Act Wealth Management, Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
For the details of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 148,089 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 633,207 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 96,869 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 219,739 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio.
- FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 773,587 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $28.14, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 773,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment