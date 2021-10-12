Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Union Pacific Corp, Square Inc, AMETEK Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Union Pacific Corp, Square Inc, AMETEK Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, Square Inc, AMETEK Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Lowe's Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2021Q3, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 416 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+investment+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,612 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,094 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,416 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,300 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.35%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 66,568 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $237.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $123.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.993200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPY)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $81 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $95.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 517.89%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 43,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 139.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 227,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 97.63%. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $128.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 140.96%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider