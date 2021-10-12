Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Union Pacific Corp, Square Inc, AMETEK Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: SQ, AME, ETN, STX, MGM, PDYPY, EQAL, SYLD, NIE, VWAGY, WHR, ASO, UCTT, TCNNF, VSTO, OGN, EIX, COIN, GOCO, ALLO, CHPT, CHPT, FTV, DGRW, CRLBF, MDC, HUN, VIAC, TEAM, ACN, BYSI, RDS.A, U, MAC, DVN, CBAN, AMP, POWW, OZSC, XCUR, CLUBQ,
- Added Positions: UNP, EPD, DHR, PENN, ALL, LYB, PSX, DKNG, CMI, SPR, VNT, ETHE, VXF, FXI, DNP, KHC, RPV, QCOM, EBAY, IWF, LGGNY, PRF, GUT, PM, UHT, NVDA, MSTR, RVT, MRVL, CGEN, PXH, AIG, CARA, FDX, AON, ITB, CVS, CBOE, PYPL, DOW, KRE, FBAK, IWD, VUG, SPG, USB, ENB, AMD, ALB, MO, AEE, NLY, BG, DISCA, DUK, EA, RIO, ETD, TGNA, K, KMB, PII, LAZ, MDLZ, MCD, NKE, EEM, DM, WTFC, ED, WMB, EAT, GOLD, ARCC, PNW, OLED, PXD, SLV, VPU, ATVI, DIA, RBLX, DLTR, PLTR, ORI, LI, ADPT, NVO, VCTR, NWL, GIS, SAFRY, GS, GTBIF, KBR,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, ADBE, AMGN, AMAT, KLAC, DIS, IBM, HD, TMO, MSFT, DE, SPY, JNJ, PANW, ABT, VTI, COST, JPM, MA, GOOG, STWD, BMY, WMT, ABBV, MMM, PFE, BRK.B, ITW, UNH, KO, WFC, ISRG, MRK, PEP, PG, V, T, EMR, XOM, HON, INTC, AEP, BAC, UPS, BX, TCEHY, FB, BABA, AXP, CVX, DPZ, LLY, VGR, ZBRA, BWA, CSCO, CL, CAG, COP, CVA, TCOM, DLR, NEE, GE, MMP, NSC, OSBC, ORCL, SBUX, TSM, WBA, WM, ULTA, KMI, BHVN, VIR, DEM, GBTC, GLD, QQQ, VNQ, VYM, AAP, BK, BMRN, CNQ, CMCSA, EXPE, GSK, LNC, MCHP, OXY, OKE, PNC, PETS, TROW, ZBH, RDS.B, TAK, TSLA, KKR, GM, TLYS, SNAP, GTES, OPEN, ESPO, IGE, IWM, IWR, VOO,
- Sold Out: LOW, BKNG, PGR, LRCX, HCA, BSX, LEA, MDY, ADI, VEEV, CME, APD, BRKS, EFX, VOWA, ZTS, 6CQ, TRV, SCHW, NSRGY, TPL, AUPH, TBF, ECL, MIRM, LW, VWO, GNRC, SCSG, IPGP, NOC, DTE, CCI, FUND, SH, IKA, DTM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,612 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,094 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,416 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,300 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.35%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 66,568 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $237.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $123.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.993200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPY)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $81 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $95.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 517.89%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 43,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 139.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 227,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 97.63%. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $128.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 140.96%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25.
