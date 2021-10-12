Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Sells BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, General Electric Co,

- New Purchases: DFAS, DFAT, GNMA, FYT, IBDO, DFAC, IBDN, CDNS, IBDP, MBSD, KIM, IBDM, APA, XSLV, SDY, CYRX, FGD, FPX, PINS, ZIM, BHP, ABNB, COUP, CHWY, CTVA, FIW, GRID, IBDQ, IQDY, SPYG, TECB, TEAM, OLN, TLK, PTR, NVDA, URI, WSO, WHR, HSY, HUBS, HOG, IVOV, HFC, IGHG, FITB, STOT, LKQ, EXAS, UCON, NTAP, USFD, CNQ, GTO, PRU, FTGC, TX, RGA, LEA, CHTR, OGN, GMAB, FLT, KMI, COTY, VRT,
- Added Positions: VOO, USB, BRK.A, BAC, WFC, JPM, AMZN, V, COST, FB, GOOG, MSFT, KO, DE, VV, MMM, PFE, SCHP, MUB, EFA, ABBV, AGG, VIG, VTEB, AAPL, ITOT, VO, CAT, GD, HD, AVGO, EFV, FTSM, IEMG, IWM, LMBS, MGK, MGV, SUB, VTIP, XMLV, ABB, ASML, ATVI, BLK, BA, CNI, CAJ, COF, CNC, FIS, CHKP, COP, D, LLY, ICE, J, KMB, LOW, MCD, MS, ORLY, PKX, SBUX, TJX, TXN, TM, UNP, RTX, WAB, RDS.B, KKR, NOW, AXTA, PLTR, EFAV, FLOT, IEFA, IHI, ISTB, IUSB, IWR, SCHH, VGSH, AMT, AMAT, AZO, BSX, BMY, CVS, CTAS, CTSH, CPRT, EOG, ETN, ECL, EL, NEE, F, HAL, HON, IBM, INTC, INTU, SJM, KSS, LVS, MKL, MAS, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MET, MSI, NOC, NVS, NVO, IX, PH, LIN, PGR, ROK, SAP, SNY, SHW, NLOK, TTE, TYL, VZ, WPP, SHG, DNP, FEN, BBL, DG, GRFS, XYL, ICLR, RNG, TWTR, BABA, TDOC, ENIC, DOCU, LYFT, DOW, AVTR, OTIS, DNB, CQQQ, IGSB, EMB, FBND, FDL, GSLC, HDV, HYLB, IDV, PDBC, SCHG, TOTL, VEA, VGIT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IVV, BND, SYK, T, JCI, CMCSA, PML, PYPL, ALL, ADP, MINT, SPSB, AXP, DIS, GOOGL, CAG, VGT, SBAC, TMO, TSM, SIMO, CRM, SMFG, RIO, NUE, VOT, VMI, WIT, VBK, VB, WNS, PM, ZTS, SHAK, LW, RWX, BDX, CSCO, ISRG, CS, DHR, DXCM, EW, EA, ENB, XOM, MO, ACN, HMC, ALB, APD, ASHR, CB, NOMD, CDK, CRL, CAH, VCIT, VBR, TTD, CRH, NVT, SCHO, BIIB, IJK, WIA, LQD, AMP, BCS, RPG, BBVA, ERJ, LRCX, MDU, MU, VTRS, NKE, NOK, ORCL, PHG, PNW, DGX, O, LHX, TAK, SONY, DUK, UPS, DEO, VOD, ANTM, EVRG, CL, KOF, DFS, LULU, CTXS,
- Sold Out: BST, GE, WRI, CII, FTCS, EOS, EOI, BXMX, FFA, EVT, NICE, CSQ, BDJ, DIAX, AOD, QQQX, JCE, DEX, GDV, HEQ, IGM, MBB, FLY, LYB, JTD, JRI, ERIC, BOE, ETB, VHT, SIVR, QGEN, RVT, USA, HQH, RMT, OIH, XME, GDX, GLTR, FINV, CTR, SPB, UMC, SKM, LPL, KR, HBAN, EIX,
For the details of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+bancorp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 135 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,053 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1264.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,781 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,465 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,755 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.474600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.235400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1264.75%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 26,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 429.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 43,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 288.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 594.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.884600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 46,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.59%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $54.17.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: (WRI)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.48 and $300.96, with an estimated average price of $277.21.Sold Out: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)
Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $26.88 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $27.92.
