Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Sells BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, General Electric Co,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, sells BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, General Electric Co, , Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. owns 713 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 135 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,053 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1264.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,781 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,465 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,755 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.474600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.235400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1264.75%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 26,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 429.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 43,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 288.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 594.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.884600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 46,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.59%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.48 and $300.96, with an estimated average price of $277.21.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $26.88 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $27.92.