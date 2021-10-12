Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Sells BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, General Electric Co,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, sells BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, General Electric Co, , Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. owns 713 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+bancorp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 135 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,053 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1264.75%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,781 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,465 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,755 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.474600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.235400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1264.75%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 26,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 429.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 43,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 288.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 594.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.884600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 46,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.59%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: (WRI)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.48 and $300.96, with an estimated average price of $277.21.

Sold Out: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $26.88 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $27.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. keeps buying
