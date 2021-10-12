Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Textron Inc, Ford Motor Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

- New Purchases: TXT, F, IBDM, EVA, IBM, MNTV, SHOP, DHR, MDT,
- Added Positions: AMAT, AN, GOOG, INTC, SPY, QQQ, AMZN, GOOGL, PEP, SNA, BLK, CVS, JCI, DIS, AMGN, ABBV, KMB, JNJ, HON, FDX, BMY, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: IQI, ADBE, LVS, NVDA, PYPL, NFLX, IJS, HD, TSN, CF, DMF, IGSB, NVG, IWM, ZM, AKAM, BA, CRM, LCII, PFF, FB, AMT,
- Sold Out: MINT, SPSB, VRP, FLOT, XPO, 2K90, GSY, EVN, TDOC, MMU, BABA, BSV, NUV, JQC,
For the details of Cottage Street Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cottage+street+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cottage Street Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,694 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 69,066 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 57,218 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,410 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,223 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.563900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $55.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $26.16 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.3.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (2K90)
Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.19.
