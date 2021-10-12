Logo
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Textron Inc, Ford Motor Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cottage Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Textron Inc, Ford Motor Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Enviva Partners LP, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cottage Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Cottage Street Advisors LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cottage Street Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cottage+street+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cottage Street Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,694 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 69,066 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 57,218 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,410 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,223 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.563900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $55.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $26.16 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (2K90)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cottage Street Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Cottage Street Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cottage Street Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cottage Street Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cottage Street Advisors LLC keeps buying
