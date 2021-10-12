Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moulton Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moulton+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 229,577 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.48%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,607 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.95%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 87,721 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.61%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 58,141 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 51,251 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 58,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 51,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 24,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 12,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 8,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 21,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 129.48%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.93%. The holding were 229,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.95%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 30,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 87,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 207.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 24,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 73,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.786200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.

