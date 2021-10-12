Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And

- New Purchases: TLT, XLK, GLD, VUG, QQQ, QUAL, XLC, XLV, XLU,
- Added Positions: LQD, VOO, TIP, VIG, HYG, VTV, DIA, RSP, VTI, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, XLF, XLRE, BBWI, NUE, DVN, BND,
- Sold Out: VTIP, IVOL, SLQD, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLP, FCX, MRO, TPR, COF, IWN, IWS, IJJ, IVV, ARKK,
For the details of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moulton+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 229,577 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.48%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,607 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.95%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 87,721 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.61%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 58,141 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 51,251 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 58,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 51,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 24,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 12,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 8,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 21,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 129.48%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.93%. The holding were 229,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.95%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 30,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 87,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 207.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 24,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 73,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.786200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44.
