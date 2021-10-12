Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Starbucks Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: VRIG, DRIV, IHDG, FLTR, DGRE, MRNA, ISRG, STX, CLF, EVA, OGN, XLNX, JEPI, DKNG, SOFI, SOFI, STLD, PMX,
- Added Positions: HYG, SNOW, MS, AMZN, FB, ABBV, INTC, PANW, CRM, MSFT, GM, ORCL, VZ, CSCO, AVGO, AMD, SNAP, AMAT, PYPL, BA, SQ, MMM, STWD, TGT, PRU, AAPL, QCOM, LLY, MCD, NVDA, MET, MAR, T, LOW, AMGN, JPM, GS, IBM, PEP, RTX, ATVI, NFLX, GOOG, CVX, PFE, VCIT, KO, CVS, IJR, VTI, GOOGL, UBER, AGG, DIS, ALL, PFG, GE, TWTR, VGT, KRE, EPS, XLF, V, NTAP, CAT, BK, BAC, DE, ADM, GD, IP, JNJ, K, NKE, NOC, NVS, PII, AEP, TMUS, TMO, ACN, ADI, VHT, BSX, HDV, EES, DWM, DLN, XOM, HCA, SPG, TSLA, SO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SBUX, AXP, BABA, WYNN, MDY, UNH, CTAS, UPS, MDT, HD, VRP, CAH, PG, WMT, IWP, LQD, IWS, FPE, MRK, WELL, FDL, BIIB, BX, IWF, EXG, BLK, ROKU, CI, PLD, VNQ, FHN, MKC, DUK, GSY, BMY, WM, F, FLRN, BRK.B, IGSB, CTLT, MMP, ABT, WFC,
- Sold Out: MRVL, WORK, STZ, MU, FCX, NEM, SWKS, AMLP, FTC, FTCS, PFF, VOO,
For the details of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kmg+fiduciary+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,960 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,597 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,674 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,317 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,333 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 217,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 117,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 128,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 773.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $313.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 148.14%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.41%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 64.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93.Sold Out: (WORK)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment