Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Starbucks Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Marvell Technology Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Snowflake Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells Starbucks Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Marvell Technology Inc, Wynn Resorts, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc owns 200 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,960 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,597 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,674 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,317 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,333 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 217,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 117,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 128,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 773.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $313.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 148.14%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.41%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 64.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.